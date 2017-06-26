Henrique Martins Moves To #2 In The World With 22.7 50 Fly In Brazil

2017 Brazilian World Championship team members Henrique Martins and Felipe Lima competed in a tuneup meet for Budapest over the weekend, with both posting impressive times. The MG Super Cup meet was contested in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Martins’ performance in the 50 fly was the highlight, as he clocked a time of 22.70 to improve his personal best and move into #2 in the world behind countryman Nicholas Santos. Martins previous best of 22.98 was done head-to-head with Santos at the Maria Lenk Trophy in May, and had him ranked 3rd in the world. He leapfrogs Great Britain’s Ben Proud for the #2 spot.

Lima’s best showing came in the 50 breast, where he came in at 27.04 to just miss his personal best of 27.00, also done at the Maria Lenk Trophy. That swim has him 6th in the world this year. Lima has now been 27.0 three times in the last few months, as he’s just coming off competing on the Mare Nostrum tour where he clocked 27.05 in Monaco.

In the shootout style event, Lima made it all the way to the two person final, going head-to-head with former world record holder Cameron van der Burgh, before getting touched out 26.99 to 27.16.

Martins, a 2016 Olympian in the 100 fly, also swam that event in a time of 52.04. Lima swam the 100 breast in 1:00.63, improving his showing from the Mare Nostrum tour.

After the Maria Lenk Trophy, Lima was the first Brazilian named to the Worlds team as the top FINA point scorer among Olympic events in the men’s 100 breast (59.32). Martins was the 7th highest scorer in the 100 fly (51.57), and was also named to the team. With their performance in the 50s, both men will no doubt be entered in those events as well in Budapest.

Full results from the meet are available here, courtesy of Best Swimming.