Hawkeyes Score In-State Champion RJ Hemmingsen

RJ Hemmingsen of Lewis Central Senior High School in Council Bluffs, IA, has verbally committed to University of Iowa.

The top men’s recruit from Iowa in the class of 2014, Hemmingsen should make an immediate impact in the Hawkeye lineup. He is the reigning Iowa state high school champion in the 100 fly and his best yards time of 50.25 will make him one of the top three or four butterfliers on the squad.

Hemmingsen will also bring speed to the sprint relays. The third-place finisher at the state high school meet in the 50 free, his best yards time is 21.24. He went 24.16 in long course meters at Summer Juniors, though, which roughly translates to a 21.0 yards time.

He is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. He hold the Lewis Central record in the 100 fly and is a member of two record-holding relays teams.