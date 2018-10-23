Hamer, Firth, Summers-Newton Talk British Para-Swimmer of the Year Nods

The 2018 British Swimming awards are just around the corner, and below, you can watch the nominees for Para-Swimming Athlete of the Year talk about the year behind them and their goals for the future.

Tom Hamer

Hamer, 20, swims in the S14 class and set a world record in the 200 free first at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April, then re-broke it at the 2018 European Para-Swimming Championships in August (1:55.71).

The 22-year-old Firth racked up four gold medals, a bronze, and a silver at the 2018 European Para-Swimming Championships. Her range is impressive: the golds came in the S14 200 free, 100 back, and 200 IM, the silver in the 100 fly, and bronze in the 100 breast.

Summers-Newton, 16, took gold in the SM6 200 IM at the 2018 European Para-swimming Championships en route to a new world record of 2:59. She also won the 100 breast and was part of the winning 4×100 medley relay in Dublin, and set the SB6 100 breast world record in May.

Voting for 2018 British Para-Swimmer of the Year closes Saturday, October 27th. Click here to cast your vote.

Winners will be announced November 17th.