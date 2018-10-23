Hamer, Firth, Summers-Newton Talk British Para-Swimmer of the Year Nods

The 2018 British Swimming awards are just around the corner, and below, you can watch the nominees for Para-Swimming Athlete of the Year talk about the year behind them and their goals for the future.

Tom Hamer

Hamer, 20, swims in the S14 class and set a world record in the 200 free first at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April, then re-broke it at the 2018 European Para-Swimming Championships in August (1:55.71).

Bethany Firth

The 22-year-old Firth racked up four gold medals, a bronze, and a silver at the 2018 European Para-Swimming Championships. Her range is impressive: the golds came in the S14 200 free, 100 back, and 200 IM, the silver in the 100 fly, and bronze in the 100 breast.

Maisie Summers-Newton

Summers-Newton, 16, took gold in the SM6 200 IM at the 2018 European Para-swimming Championships en route to a new world record of 2:59. She also won the 100 breast and was part of the winning 4×100 medley relay in Dublin, and set the SB6 100 breast world record in May.

Voting for 2018 British Para-Swimmer of the Year closes Saturday, October 27th. Click here to cast your vote.

Winners will be announced November 17th.

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!