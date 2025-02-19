Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gustavo Saldo & Dillon Wright Swim-Off For Finals Berth In 500 Free At ACCs, And Tie Again

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Two swimmers were faced with a tall task during the opening preliminary session of the 2025 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships on Wednesday.

Louisville senior Gustavo Saldo and Virginia freshman Dillon Wright tied for 24th in the men’s 500 free heats in a time of 4:20.80, leading them to a swim-off for the last lane in tonight’s ‘C’ final.

In the prelims, Saldo had more front-half speed, and was a second and a half clear of Wright at the 400-yard split, with Wright rocketing home with 26.04/25.55 closing 50s.

In the swim-off, the two swimmers stayed much closer together than their splits from the prelims, flipping within three-tenths of each other at the 300, and at the 400, Wright was up by 44 one-hundredths.

Wright then made a big move on the penultimate 50, splitting 25.84 to Saldo’s 26.38 to open up nearly a full second lead (0.98), but Saldo had saved up for the push for home. Saldo blasted his way to a closing split of 23.93, catching Wright on the last stroke as the two swimmers incredibly tied again, putting up matching times of 4:21.63.

Saldo owns a personal best of 4:17.06, set at the 2022 Purdue Invitational, while Wright set his career best at 4:18.69 at the 2024 Tennessee Invitational this past November.

It’s not yet clear if the two swimmers will swim-off again or how they’ll decide who advances to the final, though Saldo is notably listed in 24th on the results page with Wright in 25th.

Cal fifth-year Lucas Henveaux led the heats this morning in a time of 4:12.42, with NC State’s Owen Lloyd (4:14.13) and Virginia’s David King (4:14.18) ranking 2nd and 3rd.

oxyswim
2 minutes ago

I’m guessing they go to a coin flip at this point because no one needs to race 4 500s in a day to score 1 point, but another swimmer off would be hilarious.

Ben Zona
5 minutes ago

The protocol is in place for most championships. Any race over 100 in where 2 swimmers are tied no swim off is needed if there is an open lane. If there is not and/or if three or more swimmers are tied then a swim off should be held

2Fat4Speed
11 minutes ago

Brutal!

I’d love to see a video if one exists.

joannietheswimmer
Reply to  2Fat4Speed
2 seconds ago

I’d love to even see the results of that event. It’s not on the “live results.”

