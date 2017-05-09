Gunn Boys, Palo Alto Girls Win SCVAL Varsity Titles

SCVAL League Championships

April 25-28, 2017

Palo Alto, CA

Gunn High School

Results on Meet Mobile (search SCVAL)

The SCVAL (Santa Clara Valley Athletic League) Championships took place at the end of April, with Henry M. Gunn High School winning 2 of the 4 titles on the line. They won the junior varsity girls and varsity boys titles, while Los Gatos won for the JV men and Palo Alto for the Varsity girls.

Varsity

For the women’s varsity winners Palo Alto, both Claire Lin and Grace Zhao had two individual wins. Lin won the 50 (24.14) and 100 free (52.57), while Zhao was victorious in the 200 IM (2:01.58) and 100 breast (1:01.74). Zoe Lusk added a win for them in the 100 back (55.73), and they won the 200 free and medley relays as well.

In the men’s varsity division, title winners Gunn were led by double event winner Maximilan Pokutta, who won the 100 fly (51.55) and 100 back (52.96). Also winning for them was Michael Chen in the 200 free (1:44.44) and Michael Lincoln in the 100 breast (57.64). They also won all three relays, though the 400 free relay was a tie with Palo Alto.

Felix Chiun of Monta Vista and Alex Liang of Palo Alto also doubled up. Chiun won the 50 (21.16) and 100 free (45.11), and Liang took the 200 IM (1:47.37) and 500 free (4:25.67).

Junior Varsity

Leading the way for the junior varsity Gunn girls was Cooper McKenna, who won both the 50 (25.53) and 100 freestyle (56.14). They also won the 200 free relay.

Swimming for Monta Vista, who took 2nd in the team standings, was Natasha Lee and Philly Praseuth who had two individual wins apiece. Lee won the 200 (1:57.34) and 500 freestyle (5:26.11), and Praseuth won the 100 IM (1:03.77) and 100 breast (1:11.30). Monta Vista also won both the 200 medley and 400 free relays.

For the boys winner Los Gatos, Dylan Condensa was the top performer winning both the 50 free (22.81) and 50 fly (24.17). Also winning for Los Gatos was Cameron Fronczak in the 200 free (1:50.38) and Zach Newton in the 100 free (50.83). The team added wins in the 200 and 400 free relays.

Guy Zamir from Henry M. Gunn doubled up with wins in the 100 back (56.75) and 100 breast (1:03.95).