Greece Wins Its First Ever Women’s Water Polo World Cup Gold

2025 Women’s Water Polo World Cup – Final

April 18-20, 2025

Chengdu, China

For the first time ever, Greece team topped the podium at a Women’s Water Polo World Cup.

After not medalling at the 2024 Olympics nor the 2024 World Championships and coming in third in the Division 1 Tournament in February few had Greece on their radar as a potential winner. However, the Balkan country quickly asserted itself as a threat in Chengdu, starting with a 19-14 win against Italy in the quarterfinals. This earned them a semifinal berth against The Netherlands, the reigning Olympic bronze medalist. After trailing 6-9 to the Dutch women in the first half, Greece made a spectacular comeback to win 15-13.

In the final, which was Greece’s first in a major international competition since they took silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics, Greece sealed the deal by downing Hungary 13-9. Greek goalie Alexia Tzourka made an impressive 13 saves in this match.

For the Hungarian women, who are the reigning World Championship Silver Medalist, this tournament was a solid showing. Coming into the world cup, Spain seemed to be the team to beat, and Hungary did so in the semifinals. Kamilla Farago led the Hungarians through this slight upset, scoring five goals in a 10-8 final score.

After losing to eventual silver medalists Hungary, Spain also lost in the bronze medal match to the Netherlands 8-10. The Spaniards came in as favorites, topping the Division 1 Tournament earlier in the year and winning gold at the 2024 Olympics.

Greece, Hungary, and 6th place Italy all earned a berth for the 2025 World Championships. All eight teams that competed in the World Cup now have spots in Singapore.

Women’s Water Polo World Cup Final Ranking