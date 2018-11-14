Goris, Dumont, and van Huys Take Triple Wins at Belgian Open

2018 Belgian Open Championships

Nov. 10-11, 2018

Gent, Belgium

Meet Results

The Belgian Open, which doubled asthe Belgian Short Course Championships, took place on November 10-11 in Gent, Belgium. According to Belgium Swimming’s twitter, a record number of 84 clubs, 1,842 individual entries and 93 relay teams swam at this meet.

A prominent battle throughout the 2-day meet was between Lotte Goris and Valentine Dumont. In the 200 free, Goris (1:57.47) out-touched Dumont (1:57.53). The same result happened in the 100 fly, where Goris won with a 1:00.66 and Dumont took second with 1:00.78.

However, on day two Dumont overtook Goris in the 100 free. Dumont took the win with a 54.57. Goris and Dutch swimmer Imani de Jong tied for second with a 55.37. De Jong also attempted to challenge Goris in the 400 free. However, Goris stayed on top in the event with a 4:12.09. De Jong settled for another silver medal with a 4:12.61.

Later in the meet, Dumont would go on to take two more wins in the 800 free (8:36.79) and the 200 fly (2:12.72). Both Dumont and Goris ended the meet with triple wins.

On the men’s side, Logan van Huys was also a triple-winner taking the 1500 free (15:00.78), 200 IM (2:00.43), and 400 IM (4:14.98).

There were 7 other double winners at the meet:

Jasper Aerents: 50 Free (21.86), 100 Free (48.26)

Fanny Lecluyse : 100 IM (1:00.78), 200 IM (2:12.14)

Sebastien De Meulemeester : 50 Fly (24.19), 100 Fly (53.93)

Jade Smits : 100 Back (1:01.53), 200 Back (2:14.98)

Fleur Vermeiren : 50 Breast (30.72), 100 Breast (1:07.80)

Lander Hendrickx : 400 Free (3:45.23), 200 Back (1:55.77)

Juri Dijkstra (Netherlands): 50 Breast (27.95), 100 Breast (1:01.26)

At the conclusion of the meet, just 2 swimmers, Lecluyse and Emmanuel Vanluchene, were named to Belgium’s roster for the 2018 World Short Course Cahmpionships.