Germantown Academy Sweeps Inter-Ac League Titles For Fourth Straight Year

GERMANTOWN ACADEMY VS NOTRE DAME (GIRLS) VS MALVERN PREP (BOYS)

January 21, 2025

Fort Washington, PA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

The Germantown Academy boys and girls claimed the Inter-Ac Swimming and Diving Championship title for the fourth straight time on January 21, each winning a dual meet to improve their perfect records on the season.

The girls’ team took down the Academy of Notre Dame, 102-76, to improve to 6-0 on the season, while boys’ team topped Malvern Prep to move to 5-0 in 2024-25.

Both teams have gone undefeated in dual meets the past four seasons, though in 2023-24, the Germantown boys tied their dual with the Haverford School, meaning the teams shared the league title last season.

The competition was one of the last for Germantown head coach Jeff Thompson, who announced he would be resigning at the end of the season to take over as head coach of the Southeastern Swim Club in Fishers, Indiana, beginning June 2025.

A few days after the meet, Germantown officially announced Matt Cox as Thompson’s replacement.

GIRLS’ RECAP

Germantown sophomore Amelia Gibson led the charge for the Patriot girls, sweeping her individual events in the 500 free (4:57.91) and 200 IM (2:06.87) while contributing the fastest split (24.07) on their winning 200 free relay (1:38.82).

Seniors Karly Boles and Sarah Freeman traded wins and runner-up finishes in the 50 and 100 free, with Boles winning the 50 in a season-best time of 23.60 and Freeman leading the 100 free in 51.82.

Germantown’s Emily Hamill paced the field in the 200 free (1:49.93), and posted the only time sub-1:00 in the 100 back (54.47), though the swim was officially scored as exhibition.

Penn State commit Gabi Abruzzo was the top scorer for Notre Dame, earning the official win in the 100 back (1:00.07) and placing 2nd in the 200 free to Hamill.

BOYS’ RECAP

The Germantown boys were led by senior Brandon Fleck, who led the way in the 50 free (20.54) and 100 fly (49.14) while adding in a pair of key relay splits as the team won the 200 free and 200 medley.

Malvern Prep swimmers won five of the other six individual swimming events, with Germantown’s other victory coming from freshman Daniel Dashko in the 100 back (54.60).

Leading Malvern Prep in points was senior Jake Nowoswiat, who swept the 100 breast (1:00.29) and 200 IM (1:56.25). Henry Anstine also scored double-digit points with a win in the 200 free (1:44.51) and a second-place finish in the 500 free (4:48.88).