German squad tests their 2020 pre-olympic training location in Japan

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo are less than 630 days away and a German squad traveled to Japan to test their Olympic pre-camp-location in Kumamoto, Japan. Kumamoto is located less than a two-hour flight away from Tokyo. The German town Heidelberg is the a partner city of Kumamoto and back in 2017, the President of the German Swimming Federation, Gabriele Dörries, met a Japanese delegation in Heidelberg to fix the cooperation.

Now the swimmers are taking the first close look at their Olympic pre-camp location in Kumamoto. And the first impression is excellent: “The impressions are very, very good. The friendship, hospitality and helpfulness are really great.”explained Henning Lambertz, German head coach swimming. “It’s kind of a dress rehearsal.”

The German squad will also travel to the FINA World Cup. The World Cup will take place in Tokyo from November 9th to 11th. Among the German swimmers, who will compete there, are Marco Koch, Damian Wierling, Alexandra Wenk, Poul Zellmann and Franzsika Hentke.

Full German roster:

(source: pre-start list FINA World Cup Tokyo)

– GER DIENER Christian
Germany – GER FOOS Reva
Germany – GER FRIESE Jan Eric
Germany – GER HENTKE Franziska
Germany – GER HOPINK Lisa
Germany – GER IMOUDU Melvin
Germany – GER KLENZ Ramon
Germany – GER KLEYBOLDT Rosalie
Germany – GER KOCH Marco
Germany – GER KUNERT Alexander
Germany – GER MIROSLAW Rafael
Germany – GER MROZINSKI Julia Maria
Germany – GER PILGER Maximilian
Germany – GER RIEDEMANN Laura
Germany – GER ROAS Johanna
Germany – GER STEIGER Jessica
Germany – GER WEIDNER Franziska
Germany – GER WENK Alexandra
Germany – GER WIERLING Damian
Germany – GER WIESNER Andreas
Germany – GER ZELLMANN Poul

 

