German squad tests their 2020 pre-olympic training location in Japan

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo are less than 630 days away and a German squad traveled to Japan to test their Olympic pre-camp-location in Kumamoto, Japan. Kumamoto is located less than a two-hour flight away from Tokyo. The German town Heidelberg is the a partner city of Kumamoto and back in 2017, the President of the German Swimming Federation, Gabriele Dörries, met a Japanese delegation in Heidelberg to fix the cooperation.

Now the swimmers are taking the first close look at their Olympic pre-camp location in Kumamoto. And the first impression is excellent: “The impressions are very, very good. The friendship, hospitality and helpfulness are really great.”explained Henning Lambertz, German head coach swimming. “It’s kind of a dress rehearsal.”

The German squad will also travel to the FINA World Cup. The World Cup will take place in Tokyo from November 9th to 11th. Among the German swimmers, who will compete there, are Marco Koch, Damian Wierling, Alexandra Wenk, Poul Zellmann and Franzsika Hentke.

Full German roster:

(source: pre-start list FINA World Cup Tokyo)