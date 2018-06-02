Maya Tobehn grabbed 7 titles at 2018 German Junior Championships

2018 German National Junior Championships
- May, 29th – June, 2nd
- Berlin, Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE)
- 50m
- 2018 Junior Champions
Before the last session of the 2018 German National Junior Championships, Maya Tobehn (born 2002) and Josif Miladinov (born 2003) have collected the most titles: Tobehn was victorious in the 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly and 200m IM. Josif Miladinov was the fastest in his age group in the 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m breaststroke and 50m and 100m butterfly. Both will swim one last final tonight, the 50m backstroke. Miladinov was born in Bulgaria and lives since 2014 with his family in Gera, Germany. He hasn’t received the German citizenship yet and can be found also in the 2018 Bulgarian swim rankings.
The 2018 German National Junior Championships are not part of a qualification procedure, the German Swimming Federation (Deutscher Schwimmverband, DSV) has already nominated the team for the 2018 European Junior Championships in Helsinki from 4 to 8 July.
The 23-member DSV team for the JEM in Helsinki:
Girls (13): Alexandra Arlt, Anna Elendt, Mareike Ehring, Giulia Goerigk , Isabel Gose, Malin Grosse, Yara Hierath, Hannah Küchler, Lucie Kühn, Lena Riedemann, Celine Rieder, Barbara Schaal, Maya Tobehn
Boys (10): Sebastian Beck, Maurice Ingerieth, Lukas Matzerath, Lukas Märtens, Rafael Miroslaw, Fleming Redemann, Paul Reither, Michael Schäffner, Danny Schmidt, Peter Varjasi
Girls, born between 2001-2004 and boys, born between 2000-2003, are eligible to compete at the German National Junior Championships.
Today’s schedule features the 400m freestyle, 200m breaststroke and 50m backstroke.
The fastest of all starters over the 400m freestyle was Yara Hierath (born 2001) with a time of 4:17.74. The German record for the 17-year-olds is held by Heike Friedrich (former GDR) since 1987 (4:06,74).
2018 German Junior Champions, 400m freestyle, women
|400m Freistil women
|born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2001
|Hierath, Yara Sophie
|SC Magdeburg
|04:17,74
|2002
|Goerigk, Giulia
|SGR Karlsruhe
|04:20,27
|2003
|Freyer, Henriette
|DLRG – Weimar
|04:23,54
|2004
|Seifert, Lara
|SC Chemnitz von 1892
|04:21,38
|2005
|Ditterich, Delara
|SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz
|04:29,35
On the men’s side, Aaron Schmidt (born 2000) set the fastest time of all finalists in 3: 54.28. Moritz Brandt holds the German age group record for the 18-year old in 3:48.57.
2018 German Junior Champions, 400m freestyle, men
|400m Freistil men
|Born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2000
|Schmidt, Aaron
|SG Neuss
|03:54,28
|2001
|Märtens, Lukas
|SC Magdeburg
|03:56,80
|2002
|Schwarz, Sven
|W98 Hannover
|03:59,58
|2003
|Beth, Silas
|SG Bad Schwartau
|04:02,63
|2004
|Winkler, Kiran
|SC Magdeburg
|04:11,79
Emily Herkle, born 2003, showed a solid perfomance over the 200 m breast, she was clocked at 2:31.35. Even faster was Malin Grosse (born 2002) in 2:29.99, her first race under 2:30, she missed the actual German age group record for the 16-year old only by 0,57 seconds. The record is held by Margarethe Hummel. Also 2001 born Anna Elendt set a new personal best time, clocking a 2:31,01 (previous best time: 2:33,26).
2018 German Junior Champions, 200m breaststroke, women
|200m breaststroke, women
|Born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2001
|Elendt, Anna
|DSW 1912 Darmstadt
|02:31,01
|2002
|Grosse, Malin
|SGS Hannover
|02:29,99
|2003
|Herkle, Kim Emely
|VfL Waiblingen
|02:31,35
|2004
|Droll, Isabell
|SG Essen
|02:38,75
|2005
|Piontek, Maxi
|SG Essen
|02:39,77
Lucas Matzerath (born 2000) was the fastest of all finalists in the men’s 200m breaststroke in 2:17.74, his personal best time stands at 2:16.31.
2018 German Junior Champions, 200m breaststroke, men
|200m breaststroke, men
|Name
|Jg.
|Verein
|Zeit (Min.)
|Jahrgangsmeister (2000)
|Matzerath, Lucas
|2000
|SG Frankfurt
|02:17,74
|Jahrgangsmeister (2001)
|Schulz, Sebastian
|2001
|SGS Hamburg
|02:22,49
|Jahrgangsmeister (2002)
|Kress, Phillip
|2002
|SG Poseidon Eppelheim
|02:19,74
|Jahrgangsmeister (2003)
|Stief, Fabio
|2003
|SC Neustadt Weinstraße
|02:26,23
|Jahrgangsmeister (2004)
|Schönung, Mathis
|2004
|SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz
|02:28,55
Maya Tobehn won her seventh title in the 50m backstroke in 29.17, the age-group record for the 16-year-olds is held by Laura Riedemann in 28.87.
13-year old Lucie Mosdzien narrowly missed her second age group record at this event, being the first in 30.05, just 0.04 seconds off the current record.
|50m backstroke, women
|Born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2001
|Schaal, Barbara
|SV Gelnhausen 1924
|00:29,21
|2002
|Tobehn, Maya
|Berliner TSC
|00:29,17
|2003
|Beune, Sirintana
|Swimteam HedDos
|00:29,10
|2004
|Zachenhuber, Amelie
|SC Prinz Eugen München
|00:29,94
|2005)
|Mosdzien, Lucie
|SV Halle / Saale
|00:30,05
In the last event of the 2018 German Junior Championships, the men’s 50 m backstroke, Michael Schäffner grabbed the gold medal in his age group, born 2000, in 25.74, this was the fastest time of all starters tonight and a new personal best. 2016 Olympic finalist Christian Diener holds the age group record in 25.40.
|50m backstroke, men
|Born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2000
|Schäffner, Michael
|SC DHfK Leipzig
|00:25,74
|2001
|Dahler, Marvin
|SSG Reutlingen Tübingen
|00:26,26
|2002
|März, Andreas
|SG Stadtwerke München
|00:27,05
|2003
|Miedler, Nils
|SSF Singen 1971
|00:27,31
|2004
|Jope, Ben
|SC Chemnitz von 1892
|00:28,67
2018 German National Junior Champions:
|400m IM Women
|Name
|born
|Club
|Result
|Schnagl, Emelie
|2001
|SSG Saar Max Ritter
|04:57,44
|Goerigk, Giulia
|2002
|SGR Karlsruhe
|04:51,71
|Vogelmann, Zoe
|2003
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|04:57,49
|Klein, Chiara
|2004
|Schwimm-Team Potsdam
|04:56,34
|Ditterich, Delara
|2005
|SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz
|05:04,05
|400m IM men
|Name
|born
|Club
|Result
|Beck, Sebastian Aurelius
|2000
|SV Würzburg 05
|04:30,71
|Rodenko, Nikita
|2001
|SG Mittelfranken
|04:28,22
|Eich, Alexander
|2002
|1. Dresdner SG
|04:32,66
|Beth, Silas
|2003
|SG Bad Schwartau
|04:39,86
|Winkler, Kiran
|2004
|SC Magdeburg
|04:41,78
|50m butterfly women
|Name
|born
|Club
|Result
|Ehring, Mareike
|2001
|VFL Gladbeck 1921
|00:27,72
|Tobehn, Maya
|2002
|Berliner TSC
|00:27,00
|Beune, Sirintana
|2003
|Swimteam HedDos
|00:27,87
|Zachenhuber, Amelie
|2004
|SC Prinz Eugen München
|00:27,86
|Zwing, Katharina
|2005
|SSG Saar Max Ritter
|00:28,93
|50m butterfly men
|born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2000
|Peter Varjasi
|SG Mittelfranken
|00:24,90
|2001
|Luca Armbruster
|SG Dortmung
|00:24,35
|2002
|Louis Schnuer
|SV Halle/Saale
|00:25,16
|2003
|Josif Miladinov
|SV Gera
|00:25,07
|2004
|Louis Schubert
|SSV Leutzsch
|00:26,40
|200m backstroke women
|born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2001
|Barbara Schaal
|SV Gelnhausen
|02:15,79
|2002
|Maya Tobehn
|Berliner TSC
|02:15,24
|2003
|Kim Kreyer
|SG Dortmund
|02:19,94
|2004
|Celine Wolter
|1. Dresdner SG
|02:18,81
|2005
|Lucie Mosdzien
|SV Halle/Saale
|02:18,88
|200m backstroke men
|born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2000
|Till Steyer
|SV Halle/Saale
|02:03,60
|2001
|Lukas Märtens
|SC Magdeburg
|02:02,18
|2002
|Andreas Merz
|SG Stadtwerke München
|02:07,06
|2003
|Ole Eidam
|Potsdamer SV
|02:07,60
|2004
|Kevin Kuske
|SSG Leipzig
|02:16,25
|800m freestyle men
|Name
|born
|Club
|Result
|Schmidt, Aaron
|2000
|SG Neuss
|08:08,10
|Rodenko, Nikita
|2001
|SG Mittelfranken
|08:19,99
|Schwarz, Sven
|2002
|W98 Hannover
|08:08,21
|Beth, Silas
|2003
|SG Bad Schwartau
|08:20,99
|Heim, Louis
|2004
|TSV Neustadt 1906
|08:56,70
(source: schwimmdjm.de)
|200m butterfly, Women
|Name
|Born.
|Club
|Result
|Ehring, Mareike
|2001
|VFL Gladbeck 1921
|02:15,73
|Wendland, Madlen
|2002
|SG RethenSarstedt
|02:19,84
|Güven, Idil
|2003
|SG Essen
|02:16,01
|Gerth, Lilli
|2004
|TSV Bad Saulgau
|02:18,42
|Berentzik, Lisa Marie
|2005
|SSV Leutzsch
|02:22,96
|100m freestyle, Women
|Name
|born
|Club
|Result
|Titze, Julia
|2001
|SG Stadtwerke München
|00:57,07
|Tobehn, Maya
|2002
|Berliner TSC
|00:56,33
|Krüger, Kim Kristin
|2003
|SG Dortmund
|00:57,29
|Zachenhuber, Amelie
|2004
|SC Prinz Eugen München
|00:57,38
|Rose, Rianne
|2005
|TV 1843 Dillenburg
|00:58,50
100m breaststroke, women
|Born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2005
|Lisa Maria Ulsamer
|SGR Karlsruhe
|01:14,73
|2004
|Isabell Droll
|SG Essen
|01:13,50
|2003
|Kim Emely Herkle
|VfL Waiblingen
|01:10,55
|2002
|Malin Grosse
|SGS Hannover
|01:09,93
|2001
|Anna Elendt
|DSW 1912 Darmstadt
|01:09,58
|200m butterfly, men
|Born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2004
|Philipp Weber
|SV Halle
|02:09,93
|2003
|Kirill Lammert
|SC Delphin Lübeck
|02:08,71
|2002
|Alexander Eich
|1. Dresdner SG
|02:01,85
|2001
|Yannick Plasil
|SG Gladbeck Recklinghausen
|02:02,61
|2000
|Maurice Ingenrieth
|DSW 1912 Darmstadt
|02:01,92
|100m freestyle, men
|Born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2004
|Kiran Winkler
|SG Magdeburg
|00:54,72
|2003
|Josif Miladinov
|SV Gera
|00:52,46
|2002
|Louis Dramm
|Dresdner Delphine
|00:51,55
|2001
|Rafael Miroslaw
|SG ‘HAT 16 Hamburg
|00:50,50
|2000
|Peter Varjasi
|SG Mittelfranken
|00:50,48
|100m breaststroke, men
|Born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2004
|Mathis Schönung
|SG EWR Rheinhessen Mainz
|01:08,45
|2003
|Josif Miladinov
|SV Gera
|01:07,28
|2002
|Phillip Kress
|SG Poseidon Eppelheim
|01:04,33
|2001
|Sebastian Schulz
|SGS Hamburg
|01:04,92
|2000
|Lucas Matzerath
|SG Frankfurt
|01:02,66
|800m freestyle women
|Name
|born.
|Club
|Result
|Berger, Antonia
|2001
|SG Mittelfranken
|09:06,52
|Goerigk, Giulia
|2002
|SGR Karlsruhe
|08:54,00
|Schönfeldt, Lara-Marie
|2003
|SG Neukölln Berlin
|08:59,66
|Blanke, Marlene
|2004
|SG Neukölln Berlin
|08:56,77
|Ditterich, Delara
|2005
|SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz
|09:20,35
