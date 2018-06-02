Maya Tobehn grabbed 7 titles at 2018 German Junior Championships

2018 German National Junior Championships

Before the last session of the 2018 German National Junior Championships, Maya Tobehn (born 2002) and Josif Miladinov (born 2003) have collected the most titles: Tobehn was victorious in the 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly and 200m IM. Josif Miladinov was the fastest in his age group in the 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m breaststroke and 50m and 100m butterfly. Both will swim one last final tonight, the 50m backstroke. Miladinov was born in Bulgaria and lives since 2014 with his family in Gera, Germany. He hasn’t received the German citizenship yet and can be found also in the 2018 Bulgarian swim rankings.

The 2018 German National Junior Championships are not part of a qualification procedure, the German Swimming Federation (Deutscher Schwimmverband, DSV) has already nominated the team for the 2018 European Junior Championships in Helsinki from 4 to 8 July.

The 23-member DSV team for the JEM in Helsinki:

Girls (13): Alexandra Arlt, Anna Elendt, Mareike Ehring, Giulia Goerigk , Isabel Gose, Malin Grosse, Yara Hierath, Hannah Küchler, Lucie Kühn, Lena Riedemann, Celine Rieder, Barbara Schaal, Maya Tobehn

Boys (10): Sebastian Beck, Maurice Ingerieth, Lukas Matzerath, Lukas Märtens, Rafael Miroslaw, Fleming Redemann, Paul Reither, Michael Schäffner, Danny Schmidt, Peter Varjasi

Girls, born between 2001-2004 and boys, born between 2000-2003, are eligible to compete at the German National Junior Championships.

Today’s schedule features the 400m freestyle, 200m breaststroke and 50m backstroke.

The fastest of all starters over the 400m freestyle was Yara Hierath (born 2001) with a time of 4:17.74. The German record for the 17-year-olds is held by Heike Friedrich (former GDR) since 1987 (4:06,74).

2018 German Junior Champions, 400m freestyle, women

400m Freistil women born Name Club Result 2001 Hierath, Yara Sophie SC Magdeburg 04:17,74 2002 Goerigk, Giulia SGR Karlsruhe 04:20,27 2003 Freyer, Henriette DLRG – Weimar 04:23,54 2004 Seifert, Lara SC Chemnitz von 1892 04:21,38 2005 Ditterich, Delara SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz 04:29,35

On the men’s side, Aaron Schmidt (born 2000) set the fastest time of all finalists in 3: 54.28. Moritz Brandt holds the German age group record for the 18-year old in 3:48.57.

2018 German Junior Champions, 400m freestyle, men

400m Freistil men Born Name Club Result 2000 Schmidt, Aaron SG Neuss 03:54,28 2001 Märtens, Lukas SC Magdeburg 03:56,80 2002 Schwarz, Sven W98 Hannover 03:59,58 2003 Beth, Silas SG Bad Schwartau 04:02,63 2004 Winkler, Kiran SC Magdeburg 04:11,79

Emily Herkle, born 2003, showed a solid perfomance over the 200 m breast, she was clocked at 2:31.35. Even faster was Malin Grosse (born 2002) in 2:29.99, her first race under 2:30, she missed the actual German age group record for the 16-year old only by 0,57 seconds. The record is held by Margarethe Hummel. Also 2001 born Anna Elendt set a new personal best time, clocking a 2:31,01 (previous best time: 2:33,26).

2018 German Junior Champions, 200m breaststroke, women

200m breaststroke, women Born Name Club Result 2001 Elendt, Anna DSW 1912 Darmstadt 02:31,01 2002 Grosse, Malin SGS Hannover 02:29,99 2003 Herkle, Kim Emely VfL Waiblingen 02:31,35 2004 Droll, Isabell SG Essen 02:38,75 2005 Piontek, Maxi SG Essen 02:39,77

Lucas Matzerath (born 2000) was the fastest of all finalists in the men’s 200m breaststroke in 2:17.74, his personal best time stands at 2:16.31.

2018 German Junior Champions, 200m breaststroke, men

200m breaststroke, men Name Jg. Verein Zeit (Min.) Jahrgangsmeister (2000) Matzerath, Lucas 2000 SG Frankfurt 02:17,74 Jahrgangsmeister (2001) Schulz, Sebastian 2001 SGS Hamburg 02:22,49 Jahrgangsmeister (2002) Kress, Phillip 2002 SG Poseidon Eppelheim 02:19,74 Jahrgangsmeister (2003) Stief, Fabio 2003 SC Neustadt Weinstraße 02:26,23 Jahrgangsmeister (2004) Schönung, Mathis 2004 SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz 02:28,55

Maya Tobehn won her seventh title in the 50m backstroke in 29.17, the age-group record for the 16-year-olds is held by Laura Riedemann in 28.87.

13-year old Lucie Mosdzien narrowly missed her second age group record at this event, being the first in 30.05, just 0.04 seconds off the current record.

50m backstroke, women Born Name Club Result 2001 Schaal, Barbara SV Gelnhausen 1924 00:29,21 2002 Tobehn, Maya Berliner TSC 00:29,17 2003 Beune, Sirintana Swimteam HedDos 00:29,10 2004 Zachenhuber, Amelie SC Prinz Eugen München 00:29,94 2005) Mosdzien, Lucie SV Halle / Saale 00:30,05

In the last event of the 2018 German Junior Championships, the men’s 50 m backstroke, Michael Schäffner grabbed the gold medal in his age group, born 2000, in 25.74, this was the fastest time of all starters tonight and a new personal best. 2016 Olympic finalist Christian Diener holds the age group record in 25.40.

50m backstroke, men Born Name Club Result 2000 Schäffner, Michael SC DHfK Leipzig 00:25,74 2001 Dahler, Marvin SSG Reutlingen Tübingen 00:26,26 2002 März, Andreas SG Stadtwerke München 00:27,05 2003 Miedler, Nils SSF Singen 1971 00:27,31 2004 Jope, Ben SC Chemnitz von 1892 00:28,67

2018 German National Junior Champions:

400m IM Women Name born Club Result Schnagl, Emelie 2001 SSG Saar Max Ritter 04:57,44 Goerigk, Giulia 2002 SGR Karlsruhe 04:51,71 Vogelmann, Zoe 2003 SV Nikar Heidelberg 04:57,49 Klein, Chiara 2004 Schwimm-Team Potsdam 04:56,34 Ditterich, Delara 2005 SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz 05:04,05

400m IM men Name born Club Result Beck, Sebastian Aurelius 2000 SV Würzburg 05 04:30,71 Rodenko, Nikita 2001 SG Mittelfranken 04:28,22 Eich, Alexander 2002 1. Dresdner SG 04:32,66 Beth, Silas 2003 SG Bad Schwartau 04:39,86 Winkler, Kiran 2004 SC Magdeburg 04:41,78

50m butterfly women Name born Club Result Ehring, Mareike 2001 VFL Gladbeck 1921 00:27,72 Tobehn, Maya 2002 Berliner TSC 00:27,00 Beune, Sirintana 2003 Swimteam HedDos 00:27,87 Zachenhuber, Amelie 2004 SC Prinz Eugen München 00:27,86 Zwing, Katharina 2005 SSG Saar Max Ritter 00:28,93

50m butterfly men born Name Club Result 2000 Peter Varjasi SG Mittelfranken 00:24,90 2001 Luca Armbruster SG Dortmung 00:24,35 2002 Louis Schnuer SV Halle/Saale 00:25,16 2003 Josif Miladinov SV Gera 00:25,07 2004 Louis Schubert SSV Leutzsch 00:26,40

200m backstroke women born Name Club Result 2001 Barbara Schaal SV Gelnhausen 02:15,79 2002 Maya Tobehn Berliner TSC 02:15,24 2003 Kim Kreyer SG Dortmund 02:19,94 2004 Celine Wolter 1. Dresdner SG 02:18,81 2005 Lucie Mosdzien SV Halle/Saale 02:18,88

200m backstroke men born Name Club Result 2000 Till Steyer SV Halle/Saale 02:03,60 2001 Lukas Märtens SC Magdeburg 02:02,18 2002 Andreas Merz SG Stadtwerke München 02:07,06 2003 Ole Eidam Potsdamer SV 02:07,60 2004 Kevin Kuske SSG Leipzig 02:16,25

800m freestyle men Name born Club Result Schmidt, Aaron 2000 SG Neuss 08:08,10 Rodenko, Nikita 2001 SG Mittelfranken 08:19,99 Schwarz, Sven 2002 W98 Hannover 08:08,21 Beth, Silas 2003 SG Bad Schwartau 08:20,99 Heim, Louis 2004 TSV Neustadt 1906 08:56,70

(source: schwimmdjm.de)

200m butterfly, Women Name Born. Club Result Ehring, Mareike 2001 VFL Gladbeck 1921 02:15,73 Wendland, Madlen 2002 SG RethenSarstedt 02:19,84 Güven, Idil 2003 SG Essen 02:16,01 Gerth, Lilli 2004 TSV Bad Saulgau 02:18,42 Berentzik, Lisa Marie 2005 SSV Leutzsch 02:22,96

100m freestyle, Women Name born Club Result Titze, Julia 2001 SG Stadtwerke München 00:57,07 Tobehn, Maya 2002 Berliner TSC 00:56,33 Krüger, Kim Kristin 2003 SG Dortmund 00:57,29 Zachenhuber, Amelie 2004 SC Prinz Eugen München 00:57,38 Rose, Rianne 2005 TV 1843 Dillenburg 00:58,50

100m breaststroke, women

Born Name Club Result 2005 Lisa Maria Ulsamer SGR Karlsruhe 01:14,73 2004 Isabell Droll SG Essen 01:13,50 2003 Kim Emely Herkle VfL Waiblingen 01:10,55 2002 Malin Grosse SGS Hannover 01:09,93 2001 Anna Elendt DSW 1912 Darmstadt 01:09,58

200m butterfly, men Born Name Club Result 2004 Philipp Weber SV Halle 02:09,93 2003 Kirill Lammert SC Delphin Lübeck 02:08,71 2002 Alexander Eich 1. Dresdner SG 02:01,85 2001 Yannick Plasil SG Gladbeck Recklinghausen 02:02,61 2000 Maurice Ingenrieth DSW 1912 Darmstadt 02:01,92

100m freestyle, men Born Name Club Result 2004 Kiran Winkler SG Magdeburg 00:54,72 2003 Josif Miladinov SV Gera 00:52,46 2002 Louis Dramm Dresdner Delphine 00:51,55 2001 Rafael Miroslaw SG ‘HAT 16 Hamburg 00:50,50 2000 Peter Varjasi SG Mittelfranken 00:50,48

100m breaststroke, men Born Name Club Result 2004 Mathis Schönung SG EWR Rheinhessen Mainz 01:08,45 2003 Josif Miladinov SV Gera 01:07,28 2002 Phillip Kress SG Poseidon Eppelheim 01:04,33 2001 Sebastian Schulz SGS Hamburg 01:04,92 2000 Lucas Matzerath SG Frankfurt 01:02,66