GCY Breaststroker Alaina Joyce Commits to Indianapolis

Southern Alamance High School senior Alaina Joyce, who trains and competes year-round for the Greensboro Community YMCA Makos, has given her verbal commitment to the University of Indianapolis, class of 2022.

“I am SUPER EXCITED to announce my verbal commitment to swim at University of Indianapolis! Go Hounds!”

Joyce is a breaststroke specialist, with YMCA National and USA Futures time standards. She is a multiple-time NCHSAA State Championship finalist, and she competed at the 2016 Winter Junior National Championships at Ohio State University as a member of the GCY 400 medley relay team. At this summer’s YMCA National Long Course Championships, she swam the 50/100/200 breast and 200 IM. Joyce has held several GCY team records, and currently owns the 200 breast team mark with 2:21.62. She is on GCY’s All-Time Top-10 Performances lists in a number of events.

Brad Herndon, Swim Team Director and Head Coach of GCY Makos adds, “Alaina is also one of the most dynamic team leaders in our club’s history…she has helped build the GCY Annual Slideshow for the past 3 years, always leads efforts to clean up equipment after practice, make cards for her teammates when they out, and [is] the first to step up during many of our community service efforts…we could go on and on, she truly exemplifies the core values of the YMCA!”

At UIndy, Joyce will be an immediate impact player. Her current best times put her among the top three breaststroke performers in team history, and she is already close to NCAA Division II B standards

100 breast – 1:05.24

200 breast – 2:21.62

200 free – 1:58.67

200 IM – 2:12.27

