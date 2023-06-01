Gardner-Webb Adds North Carolina HS State Runner-Up Davis Adcock (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Davis Adcock of Rock Hill, South Carolina, has announced his commitment to swim and study at Gardner-Webb University this upcoming fall. Adcock is wrapping up his final year at South Point High School, and trains and competes year-round with the Upper Palmetto YMCA Rays.

Adcock is primarily a backstroker, and owns 2023 Futures qualifying times in the 100 and 200 backstroke. He capped off his high school career this spring with a runner-up finish in the 100 backstroke and a 3rd place finish in the 50 freestyle at the North Carolina High School State Championships (3A). In the 100 back, Adcock dropped over a second to stop the clock at 51.53, while in the 50 free he shaved off a hundredth to post a time of 21.42 in finals.

This spring he also competed at YMCA Nationals, where he earned his highest finish at 28th in the 200 backstroke. He swam a best time of 1:52.62, which is over two seconds quicker than he was at the same meet in 2022.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.42

100 free – 48.17

100 back – 51.53

200 back – 1:52.62

200 IM – 2:00.20

400 IM – 4:12.33

Gardner-Webb is a Division I mid-major program located in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. The men’s team finished 4th at the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Championships this spring, tallying a total of 444 points.

Adcock is in position to be an immediate scorer for Gardner-Webb at the conference level, as his personal best time in the 200 backstroke would have finished in the middle of the B-final at this year’s meet. Gardner-Webb’s finalists in the event this season were junior Landon Clark and senior Bryan Dunne, who took 10th (1:51.08) and 16th (1:56.16), respectively.

Joining Adcock in the incoming class this fall is Alex Cook, Jacob Jensen, Bergen Leach, Sebastian Washington, Dan Bennett, Luke Weber, Paul Warnagiris, and Nolan Patterson. The class largely hails from the southeastern portion of the country, with the outlier being Bennett from Indiana.

