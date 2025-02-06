Gabe Nunziata Sets Two Meet Records, Seton Sweeps Team Titles At VISAA D2 Championship

19th Annual VISAA Division II Invitational Championship

February 1, 2025

Freedom Aquatic and Fitness Center – Manassas, VA

SCY (25 yards)

Results (PDF)

Team Scores (PDF)

Seton High School defended the boys’ and girls’ titles at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division II Invitational Championships on Saturday, with several meet records falling by the wayside.

GIRLS’ RECAP

Seton sophomore Ariana Aldeguer was the lone female swimmer to sweep her individual events, topping the field in the girls’ 100 back (57.56) and 200 IM (2:07.00) with a pair of personal best times.

Aldeguer’s swim in the 200 IM is also recognized as a new VCAC Conference Record.

Covenant School junior Anne Scherer received Swimmer of the Meet honors after winning the 200 free (1:55.61) and placing 2nd to Aldeguer in the 100 back (59.36), while two freshmen, Olivia Taylor and Bella Brauer, joined Scherer in earning one win and one 2nd-place finish to score 29 individual points.

Taylor, a first-year from Cape Henry, won the 100 breast (1:07.06) and set a PB en route to placing 2nd in the 200 IM (2:07.11), while Brauer, who represents Grove Christian School, topped the 500 free (5:22.48) and was the 200 free runner-up (2:00.77).

The Cape Henry girls set a new meet record in the 200 medley relay, with Avery Taylor (27.42), Olivia Taylor (30.02), Joslyn Ervin (28.28) and Piper Strauch (25.01) combining for a time of 1:50.73 to break the previous record of 1:53.18 set by Seton in 2022.

Cape Henry also won the 400 free relay, with the same four swimmers combining for a time of 3:43.54, topping runner-up Fredericksburg Christian (3:49.43) by nearly six seconds.

There was another meet record broken in the 1-meter diving event (11 dives), with StoneBridge School senior Lily Ditman scoring 360.15 to lower her own meet record of 314.35 set last season.

StoneBridge had another win come from junior Eve Frost in the 50 free (24.90), which she won by just .01 over Avery Taylor.

Fredericksburg Christian had three wins on the day, with sophomore Hannah Ellis winning the 100 fly (57.75), senior Molly Miller pacing the 100 free (53.69), and the two of them combining with Isabel Baroody and Gabbie Ryan to win the 200 free relay (1:43.99).

Girls’ Team Scores (Top 5)

Seton High School, 277 Trinity Christian School, 235 Cape Henry Collegiate School, 152 Fredericksburg Christian High, 137 Trinity School at Meadow View, 83

BOYS’ RECAP

Three swimmers in the boys’ meet went two-for-two individually, led by StoneBridge senior Gabe Nunziata, who set a pair of meet records and earned Swimmer of the Meet honors.

Nunziata, a Tennessee commit, won the 200 free in a personal best time of 1:38.39, lowering the meet record of 1:43.33 set by Covenant School’s Will Charlton last season. Charlton was the runner-up in a lifetime best of 1:39.52.

Nunziata also won the 100 breast in 53.42, breaking his own meet record of 54.93 set last year. He set a new best time just a few weeks ago, clocking 52.83 at the ISCA January Classic.

Trinity Christian School junior Tyler Phillips rocketed to a new meet record in the 50 free, touching in 21.74 to lower the seven-year-old mark of 21.81 set by Austin Smith in 2018.

Phillips, who owns a 50 free best of 20.83, also won the 100 back in 51.23, with his PB in that event sitting at 50.52. Both of his swims stand as new VCAC Conference Records.

Also sweeping their individual events was The Covenant School junior Owen Cullaty, who went 51.70 in the 100 fly and 1:56.94 in the 200 IM to lead all swimmers.

Cullaty also contributed to The Covenant School’s meet record-breaking 200 free relay, as Samuel Roberts (24.68), Cullaty (22.63), Taylor Starr (21.83) and Charlton (21.22) combined for a time of 1:30.36, breaking the meet record set by Trinity Christian (1:30.43) last season.

Another record-breaking relay came in the 200 medley, as Seton High School’s Connor Koehr (25.22), Lio Martinz (27.18), Joe Borneman (24.30) and Liam Halisky (22.56) clocked 1:39.26 to break the meet record of 1:39.39 set by Trinity Christian last season.

Other Winners

1-meter diving – Connor Koehr (Seton High School), 415.10

(Seton High School), 415.10 100 free – Carl Stauffer (Hampton Roads Academy), 48.19

(Hampton Roads Academy), 48.19 500 free – Zachary Binter (Miller School of Albemarlee), 5:08.94

(Miller School of Albemarlee), 5:08.94 400 free relay – Miller School of Albemarle, 3:28.15

Boys’ Team Scores (Top 5)

Seton High School, 315 The Covenant School, 201 Immanuel Christian High School, 159 Miller School of Albemarle, 117 Virginia Episcopal School, 108

Next up for some of the swimmers will be the VCAC Conference Swim & Dive Championships on Feb. 8, and others will be gearing up for the VISAA State Championships which runs from Feb. 13-15.