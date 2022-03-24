Gabe Mastromatteo Lowers U SPORTS Record In 100 Breast To Open Championships

2022 U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 24-26, 2022

Université Laval, Quebec City, Quebec

25m (SCM)

Start Times: Prelims – 10 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET

Defending Champions: UBC women (4x), UBC men (4x)

A mix of established names and rookies made an impact during the opening session of the 2022 U SPORTS Swimming Championships in Quebec, highlighted by a record swim from University of Toronto first-year Gabe Mastromatteo.

Mastromatteo set a new U SPORTS record in the men’s 100 breaststroke, clocking 59.00 to break the previous mark of 59.07 set by former University of Alberta star Nick Kostiuk in 2017. The swim fell just shy of Mastromatteo’s personal best, a 58.97 from the 2019 Ontario Junior International meet.

Two other first-year swimmers were on fire and within striking distance of Mastromatteo, as UBC’s Justice Migneault (59.07) and Lethbridge’s Apollo Hess (59.13) sit second and third heading into finals.

Both men lowered their best times set earlier this season at the Canada West Championships, where Migneault won the title in 59.25 and Hess was a close second in 59.36.

Among the other standout performers from Thursday morning was University of Calgary rookie Rebecca Smith and McGill University third-year Clement Secchi, who qualified for two ‘A’ finals apiece and combined for three #1 seeds.

Smith led the way in the women’s 100 fly (59.53) and advanced second in the 200 free, clocking 1:59.01 to trail UBC rookie Emma O’Croinin (1:57.12). Smith is the Canadian Record holder in 1:52.24 and set the U SPORTS record of 1:54.85 back in 2019.

Secchi grabbed the top seed in the men’s 200 free (1:46.30) and 100 fly (51.36), nearing the U SPORTS record of 51.19 in the latter. Both swims were new lifetime bests for Secchi, who won three gold medals (50 back, 50 fly, 100 fly) at the 2020 championships that featured long course finals (this year will be SCM for prelims and finals).

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS