Futures Qualifier Lily Doyle Verbally Commits To Duke For Fall 2026

Lily Doyle, a futures qualifier from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, has verbally committed to Duke University for the fall of 2026. She made her commitment announcement via Instagram.

I am overjoyed to announce my verbal commitment to advance my academic and athletic career at Duke University! Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me through this journey. A special thanks to the Duke coaching staff for this amazing opportunity. GO BLUE DEVILS 😈💙!!

Doyle goes to Ponte Vedra High School and swims for the Planet Swim Aquatics club. She most recently competed at the FHSAA Class 3A state championship (for schools with 1,672 to 2,227 students), where she placed fourth in the 500 free and fifth in the 200 free. She set best times in both events.

A year ago, Doyle had been the class 3A state champion in the 500 free but went a time that was over two seconds slower.

Best Times:

200 free: 1:50.43

500 free: 4:52.00

1000 free: 10:01.47

1650 free: 17:03.76

In addition, Doyle has also competed at two USA Swimming Futures Championships, racing at the Ocala meet in 2023 and the Richmond meet in 2024. In Richmond this summer, she finished fourth in the long course 800 free (9:06.22), fifth in the 1500 free (17:32.46) and 28th in the 200 free (2:07.41).

Doyle joins five other swimmers in the Blue Devils’ women’s class of 2030, including Riley Anderson and Quinn White, who are ranked No. 14 and No. 19 respectively in SwimSwam’s girls’ high school class of 2026 rankings.

