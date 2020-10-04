Futures Qualifier Jack Brearton Sends Verbal Commitment to Georgetown

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jack Brearton, who hails from Manhattan Beach, California, has verbally committed to swim at Georgetown University beginning in the fall of 2021. Brearton is a senior at Loyola High School; he trains year-round with Swim Torrance.

While his junior year season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Brearton qualified as a sophomore in the 200 IM and 500 free for the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division 1 Meet and was first runner-up for finals in both events. In club swimming, he unleashed a torrent of personal-best performances in March at Carlsbad Sectionals. There, he finished 10th in the 400 IM and 20th in the 500 free and 200 IM and improved his PBs in the 100 free, 200 free (twice with the exact same time), 500 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM. In December, he competed at 71st Annual Husky Invitational and picked up new times in the SCY 50 free (22.52) and 200 breast (2:10.19) and the LCM 200 breast (2:33.93) and 400 IM (4:43.68). He swam at both Mt. Hood Futures and Santa Clarita Sectionals in the summer of 2019, wrapping up the LCM season with 100 free (55.30), 200 free (1:59.79), 400 free (4:16.27), 100 breast (1:11.98), and 200 IM (2:13.11).

SCY times:

400 IM – 3:59.54

200 IM – 1:52.33

500 free – 4:34.47

200 free – 1:43.08

100 free – 47.94

Georgetown men came in second place at the 2020 Big East Championships. Brearton’s best times would have scored for the Hoyas in the B finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, and on the A/B bubble for the 400 IM.

