Futures Finalist Nikki Lahey Commits to San Jose State For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Futures Championship finalist Nikki Lahey has committed to swim for San Jose State University beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I am so excited to finally announce my commitment to study and swim at San Jose State! I thank God for His love and guidance because without Him none of this would have been possible. I would also like to thank my family, friends, and all of my coaches, especially Coach Ken for always believing in me. Another thank you to Coach Sage for his help throughout this entire process. GO SPARTANS!!!”

The California native is wrapping up her high school career at Corona del Mar High School, where she competed for the school’s swim team all four years. Lahey closed out her final season with the Sea Kings at the California Interscholastic Federation – Southern Section (CIF-SS) Division I Championship in early May, where she earned a second swim in all four of her races. Lahey placed 7th in the 100 free (51.13) and 8th in the 50 free (23.69), in addition to helping her team to a 7th-place finish in the 200 free relay and an 8th-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

A versatile threat in the water, Lahey currently trains year-round with Irvine Novaquatics, where she performs well in all four strokes.

At the RBAC March Madness Sprint back in February, Lahey posted a series of lifetime best and season-best times. She turned in a 6th-place finish in the 100 free in 51.51, just off of the personal best time of 51.16 that she threw down during prelims. Lahey also placed 6th in the 50 free (23.98), 7th in the 100 back (57.99), 8th in the 200 IM (2:06.78 – SB), 11th in the 100 fly (57.46 – SB) and 18th in the 100 breast (1:07.60 – PB).

Lahey turned in another series of top performances at the OB CIF Sunset Conference in April, logging new personal best times in the 50 free (23.42), 100 free (50.38) and 50 back (26.70).

Best Times SCY

50 free – 23.42

100 free – 50.38

100 back – 57.48

100 breast – 1:07.60

100 fly – 57.38

200 IM – 2:06.31

A Division I Mid-Major program, San Jose State competes in the Mountain West Conference, where the Spartan women finished 10th at the conference championships this past season. To earn a second swim at the 2025 Mountain West Conference Championships, it took times of 23.37/50.80 in the 50/100 free, 56.42 in the 100 back, 1:03.80 in the 100 breast, 55.65 in the 100 fly and 2:05.61 in the 200 IM. Lahey would have landed in the C-final in the 100 free and would have been just outside the cutoff in many of her other top events, putting her in a position to be a strong contributor right from the start.

Having grown up in California, Lahey looked to find an in-state school and chose San Jose for the team atmosphere.

Joining Lahey in San Jose this fall are Bethany Burga (free/back/fly) and Genevieve George (back/fly/IM), who should both make for strong training partners over the next four years.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.