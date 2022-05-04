Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Full Schedule For the 2022 CIF Swimming & Diving Championship Season

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) swimming & diving 2022 season is fully underway, with Section meets currently taking place in the lead-up to the State Championships later this month.

The CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships will take place from May 12-14 at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex at Clovis West High School in Fresno. Swimmers will qualify to compete at the meet by virtue of their performances at their respective Section Meets, based on the qualifying criteria below:

CIF STATE MEET QUALIFYING STANDARDS

The various California Sections may send swimmers and divers to the State Meet, using the following formula for each event:

  • CIF Southern – 5
  • CIF North Coast – 3
  • San Diego – 3
  • CIF Sac-Joaquin –  3
  • CIF Central Coast –  3
  • CIF Central – 3
  • CIF Los Angeles – 2
  • CIF San Francisco – 1
  • CIF Oakland – 1

At-Large Entries

Swimming: Once allocated automatic qualifying spots from each section are filled, sections may enter additional competitors provided they have met or bettered the “At-Large” Automatic or Consideration standard for their event in their Section Meet that qualifies athletes for the CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships. In the event that there are not 40 automatic qualifiers, consideration times will be used to fill each event to 40 qualifiers/relay teams. “At-Large” qualifying times must be achieved in Finals of the Section Championships. All times must be recorded on “Fully Automatic Timing” systems (FAT). No hand times will be accepted.

Diving: No At Large Qualifiers. Each section will get one additional entry for diving.

SECTIONS SCHEDULE

SECTION DATES LOCATION RESULTS
CIF Central May 4-7 Clovis West High School
CIF Central Coast May 6-7
CIF Los Angeles City Diving: May 5. Swimming: May 7.
Diving: Palisades Charter High School. Swimming: LA Valley College
CIF North Coast Diving: May 5. Swimming: May 6-7. Concord Community Pool
CIF Oakland
CIF Sac- Joaquin Girls Diving: April 29. Boys Diving: April 30. Swimming: May 5-7. Tokay High School
CIF San Diego May 4-7 Granite Hills High School
CIF San Francisco April 29-30 City College of San Francisco All-City Results
CIF Southern
Diving: April 27-28. Swimming: May 2-7.
CIF State Meet Diving: May 12. Swimming: May 13-14. Clovis West High School

2022 CIF STATE MEET QUALIFYING TIME STANDARDS

(Times must be obtained at Section Championship meet in individual events. No relay lead-off times permitted.)

Girls Boys
Auto Consideration Event Auto Consideration
1:47.34 1:51.34 200 medley relay 1:35.07 1:37.65
1:51.86 1:54.46 200 free 1:39.95 1:42.28
2:04.75 2:07.84 200 IM 1:52.31 1:55.10
23.71 24.27 50 free 21.09 21.51
55.6 57.16 100 fly 49.77 50.65
51.43 52.88 100 free 46.2 46.89
4:59.05 5:07.44 500 free 4:31.93 4:38.85
1:37.22 1:40.30 200 free relay 1:25.73 1:28.16
56.44 57.91 100 back 50.39 52.55
1:04.00 1:05.25 100 breast 57.04 58.38
3:32.09 3:36.97 400 free relay 3:08.27 3:12.45

Eli
30 minutes ago

D1 is gonna be so good in SD this season!

