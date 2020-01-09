Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Full Entry Lists for 2020 FINA Champions Series Released

FINA continues to post Twitter announcements of athletes who will compete in the full FINA Champions Series, but on the official event website, they have now published full athlete lists.

62 athletes will compete in the opening stop in Shenzen, with 9 more, including triple Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy and Japan’s Daiya Seto, joining the series at its 2nd stop in Beijing.

There is one spot still to be confirmed: the 4th entrant in the women’s 200 IM in Shenzen. Japan’s Rika Omoto will fill that spot in the 2nd stop in Beijing.

In the series opening stop in Shenzen, China leads all countries with 12 entrants, followed by the USA and Hungary with 7 each.

Among the notable absences are any of the members of the Energy Standard training group. That group was founded by Konstantin Grigorishin, who also founded the International Swimming League – a rival series to the FINA Champions Series. That includes no Sarah Sjostrom, no Chad le Clos, no Ben Proud, no Kliment Kolesnikov, and no Florent Manaudou, among others. Sarah Sjostrom was the leading money-earner in this series last year.

FINA Champions Series (Shenzen) January 14-15

Men:

  1. Michael Andrew, USA, 50 free, 50 back, 50 fly, 100 fly, 200 IM
  2. Dmitriy Balandin, KAZ, 100 breast, 200 breast
  3. Marcelo Chierighini, BRA, 100 free
  4. Apostolos Christou, GRE, 50 back
  5. Anthony Ervin, USA, 50 free
  6. Kristian Gkolomeev, GRE, 50 free
  7. Robert Glinta, ROU, 50 back
  8. Joao Gomes, BRA, 50 breast
  9. Andriy Govorov, UKR, 50 fly
  10. Matt Grevers, USA, 100 back
  11. Zach Harting, USA, 200 fly
  12. Ji Xinjie, CHN, 400 free
  13. Arno Kamminga, NED, 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast
  14. Radoslaw Kawecki, POL, 200 back
  15. Tamas Kenderesi, HUN, 200 fly
  16. Denys Kesyl, UKR, 200 fly
  17. Marco Koch, GER, 200 breast
  18. Oleg Kostin, RUS, 50 fly, 100 fly
  19. Dominik Kozma, HUN, 200 free, 400 free
  20. Andrei Minakov, RUS, 100 free, 100 fly
  21. Vladimir Morozov, RUS, 50 free, 100 free
  22. Jacob Pebley, USA, 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM
  23. Josh Prenot, USA, 200 breast, 200 IM
  24. Danas Rapsys, LTU, 200 free, 400 free
  25. Masato Sakai, JPN, 200 fly
  26. Nicholas Santos, BRA, 50 fly
  27. Fabio Scozzoli, ITA, 50 breast
  28. Ilya Shymanovich, BLR, 50 breast, 100 breast
  29. Sun Yang, CHN, 200 free, 400 free
  30. Adam Telegdy, HUN, 200 back
  31. Matthew Temple, AUS, 100 fly
  32. Markus Thormeyer, CAN, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back
  33. Pieter Timmers, BEL, 100 free
  34. Wang Shun, CHN, 200 IM
  35. Xu Jiayu, CHN, 50 back, 100 back
  36. Yan Zibei, CHN, 100 breast

Women:

  1. Alia Atkinson, JAM, 50 breast, 100 breast
  2. Martina Carraro, ITA, 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast
  3. Svetlana Chimrova, RUS, 200 fly
  4. Michelle Coleman, SWE, 50 free, 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, 50 fly
  5. Elena Di Liddo, ITA, 50 fly, 100 fly
  6. Anna Egorova, RUS, 400 free
  7. Fu Yuanhui, CHN, 100 back
  8. Molly Hannis, USA, 50 breast
  9. Siobhan Haughey, HKG, 100 free, 200 free
  10. Femke Heemskerk, NED, 50 free, 100 free, 200 free
  11. Katinka Hosszu, HUN, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM
  12. Ida Hulkko, FIN, 50 breast
  13. Boglarka Kapas, HUN, 400 free, 200 fly
  14. Ajna Kesely, HUN, 400 free
  15. Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED, 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly
  16. Liu Xiang, CHN, 50 free, 50 back
  17. Liu Yaxin, CHN, 200 back
  18. Jeanette Ottesen, DEN, 50 fly, 100 fly
  19. Sydney Pickrem, CAN, 200 back, 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM
  20. Caroline Pilhatsch, AUT, 50 back
  21. Liliana Szilagyi, HUN, 200 fly
  22. Kira Toussaint, NED, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back
  23. Wang Jianjiahe, CHN, 400 free
  24. Yang Junxuan, CHN, 200 free
  25. Ye Shiwen, CHN, 200 breast, 200 IM
  26. Yu Jingyao, CHN, 100 breast, 200 breast

New Additions for 2nd stop in Beijing (January 18-19)

Men:

  1. Jeremy Desplanches, SUI, 200 IM
  2. Ryosuke Irie, JPN, 100 back, 200 back
  3. Felipe Lima, BRA, 50 breast
  4. Ryan Murphy, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly
  5. Daiya Seto, JPN, 200 fly, 200 IM
  6. Pieter Timmers, BEL, 200 free
  7. Ippei Watanabe, JPN, 200 breast

Women:

  1. Anastasia Fesikova, RUS, 50 back, 100 back
  2. Rika Omoto, JPN, 200 IM

Drops for 2nd stop in Beijing (January 18-19)

Men:

  1. Josh Prenot – Out of 200 IM
  2. Jacob Pebley – Out of 200 IM
  3. Markus Thormeyer – Out of 100 back
  4. Jacob Pebley – Out of 100 back
  5. Adam Telegdy – Out of 200 back
  6. Markus Thormeyer – Out of 200 back
  7. Fabio Scozzoli – Out of 50 breast
  8. Felipe Lima – Out of 50 breast
  9. Apostolos Christou – Out of 50 back
  10. Oleg Kostin – Out of 100 fly
  11. Zach Harting – Out of 200 fly
  12. Sakai Kenderesi Kesyl Harting
  13. Markus Thormeyer – Out of 200 free
  14. Marco Koch – Out of 200 breast

Women:

  1. Michelle Coleman – Out of 50 back
  2. Michelle Coleman – Out of 100 back
  3. Hosszu Pickrem Ye TBC
  4. Hosszu Fu Kira Coleman
  5. Pilhatsch Liu Toussaint Coleman

3
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Taa

Wake me up when it’s over

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
Yozhik

May I recommend you W400FR before you fell asleep. interesting and more or less even field: Kesely, Wang, Kapas, Egorova.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
Yozhik

Also you may find interesting to watch Hosszu in 200 free against Haughey (#5), Yang (#6) and Heemskerk(#10) after having 200BK, 100BK and 200IM in same session.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!