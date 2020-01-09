Full Entry Lists for 2020 FINA Champions Series Released

FINA continues to post Twitter announcements of athletes who will compete in the full FINA Champions Series, but on the official event website, they have now published full athlete lists.

62 athletes will compete in the opening stop in Shenzen, with 9 more, including triple Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy and Japan’s Daiya Seto, joining the series at its 2nd stop in Beijing.

There is one spot still to be confirmed: the 4th entrant in the women’s 200 IM in Shenzen. Japan’s Rika Omoto will fill that spot in the 2nd stop in Beijing.

In the series opening stop in Shenzen, China leads all countries with 12 entrants, followed by the USA and Hungary with 7 each.

Among the notable absences are any of the members of the Energy Standard training group. That group was founded by Konstantin Grigorishin, who also founded the International Swimming League – a rival series to the FINA Champions Series. That includes no Sarah Sjostrom, no Chad le Clos, no Ben Proud, no Kliment Kolesnikov, and no Florent Manaudou, among others. Sarah Sjostrom was the leading money-earner in this series last year.

FINA Champions Series (Shenzen) January 14-15

Men:

Michael Andrew, USA, 50 free, 50 back, 50 fly, 100 fly, 200 IM Dmitriy Balandin, KAZ, 100 breast, 200 breast Marcelo Chierighini, BRA, 100 free Apostolos Christou, GRE, 50 back Anthony Ervin, USA, 50 free Kristian Gkolomeev, GRE, 50 free Robert Glinta, ROU, 50 back Joao Gomes, BRA, 50 breast Andriy Govorov, UKR, 50 fly Matt Grevers, USA, 100 back Zach Harting, USA, 200 fly Ji Xinjie, CHN, 400 free Arno Kamminga, NED, 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast Radoslaw Kawecki, POL, 200 back Tamas Kenderesi, HUN, 200 fly Denys Kesyl, UKR, 200 fly Marco Koch, GER, 200 breast Oleg Kostin, RUS, 50 fly, 100 fly Dominik Kozma, HUN, 200 free, 400 free Andrei Minakov, RUS, 100 free, 100 fly Vladimir Morozov, RUS, 50 free, 100 free Jacob Pebley, USA, 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM Josh Prenot, USA, 200 breast, 200 IM Danas Rapsys, LTU, 200 free, 400 free Masato Sakai, JPN, 200 fly Nicholas Santos, BRA, 50 fly Fabio Scozzoli, ITA, 50 breast Ilya Shymanovich, BLR, 50 breast, 100 breast Sun Yang, CHN, 200 free, 400 free Adam Telegdy, HUN, 200 back Matthew Temple, AUS, 100 fly Markus Thormeyer, CAN, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back Pieter Timmers, BEL, 100 free Wang Shun, CHN, 200 IM Xu Jiayu, CHN, 50 back, 100 back Yan Zibei, CHN, 100 breast

Women:

Alia Atkinson, JAM, 50 breast, 100 breast Martina Carraro, ITA, 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast Svetlana Chimrova, RUS, 200 fly Michelle Coleman, SWE, 50 free, 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, 50 fly Elena Di Liddo, ITA, 50 fly, 100 fly Anna Egorova, RUS, 400 free Fu Yuanhui, CHN, 100 back Molly Hannis, USA, 50 breast Siobhan Haughey, HKG, 100 free, 200 free Femke Heemskerk, NED, 50 free, 100 free, 200 free Katinka Hosszu, HUN, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM Ida Hulkko, FIN, 50 breast Boglarka Kapas, HUN, 400 free, 200 fly Ajna Kesely, HUN, 400 free Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED, 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly Liu Xiang, CHN, 50 free, 50 back Liu Yaxin, CHN, 200 back Jeanette Ottesen, DEN, 50 fly, 100 fly Sydney Pickrem, CAN, 200 back, 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM Caroline Pilhatsch, AUT, 50 back Liliana Szilagyi, HUN, 200 fly Kira Toussaint, NED, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back Wang Jianjiahe, CHN, 400 free Yang Junxuan, CHN, 200 free Ye Shiwen, CHN, 200 breast, 200 IM Yu Jingyao, CHN, 100 breast, 200 breast

New Additions for 2nd stop in Beijing (January 18-19)

Men:

Jeremy Desplanches, SUI, 200 IM Ryosuke Irie, JPN, 100 back, 200 back Felipe Lima, BRA, 50 breast Ryan Murphy, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly Daiya Seto, JPN, 200 fly, 200 IM Pieter Timmers, BEL, 200 free Ippei Watanabe, JPN, 200 breast

Women:

Anastasia Fesikova, RUS, 50 back, 100 back Rika Omoto, JPN, 200 IM

Drops for 2nd stop in Beijing (January 18-19)

Men:

Josh Prenot – Out of 200 IM Jacob Pebley – Out of 200 IM Markus Thormeyer – Out of 100 back Jacob Pebley – Out of 100 back Adam Telegdy – Out of 200 back Markus Thormeyer – Out of 200 back Fabio Scozzoli – Out of 50 breast Felipe Lima – Out of 50 breast Apostolos Christou – Out of 50 back Oleg Kostin – Out of 100 fly Zach Harting – Out of 200 fly Sakai Kenderesi Kesyl Harting Markus Thormeyer – Out of 200 free Marco Koch – Out of 200 breast

Women: