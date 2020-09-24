Frenchman Amaury Leveaux Set To Race In Haguenau

The man was recently named to the roster of London Roar for season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL) but is set to race before that season kicks-off next month. He is registered to compete this weekend at the Haguenau Autumn Meet, entered in the 50m back, 50m breast, 50m fly, and 50m free events.

Personal bests for the Olympic veteran in these sprints include the following (LCM), all from the supersuit era:

50m free – 21.25 (2009)

50m back – 26.61 (2009)

50m breast – 29.78 (2009)

50m fly – 22.94 (2009)

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the freestyle ace has competed just once this year, represented by his racing at the Meeting National du Grand Chalon. There he notched times of 23.40 in the 50m free, 24.98 in the 50m fly, and 59.06 in the 100m fly, all long course.