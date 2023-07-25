Freestyler William Brennan Commits To VMI For 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rhode Island’s William Brennan has announced his commitment to swim and study Mechanical Engineering at the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) in Lexington, Virginia. Brennan recently graduated from Cumberland High School, where he served as a team captain for his swim team. In addition to high school swimming, Brennan trains year-round with Kingfish Swimming.

He shared why he chose VMI with SwimSwam: “I chose VMI to pursue my education in Mechanical Engineering. Once I stepped foot on campus I knew I wanted to be at VMI. I am very excited to continue my swimming career with this amazing team and Coach Scott Thacker.”

Brennan’s event focus is on sprint freestyle. This spring, he raced at the Rhode Island Boy’s High School State Championship where he earned as high as 6th in the 100 freestyle with a best time of 50.45. He also raced in the 200 freestyle, where he notched a personal best time of 1:51.99 to take 7th overall.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.78

100 free – 50.45

200 free – 1:51.99

The Virginia Military Institute is a Division I mid-major program in the America East Conference, where they finished 5th out of 6 teams at this year’s conference meet. The Keydets are led by head coach Scott Thacker, who took over in the spring of 2022.

The sprint freestylers were led by Malik Nelson this season. Nelson logged a 20.64 in the 50 free en route to a 10th place finish at the conference championships. In the 100, Nelson hit a 45.93 in prelims, but ultimately ended up 14th with a time of 46.12 in finals. Jack Sheehan was the next fastest in both events, owning season best times of 20.97 and 46.10. Nelson was only a freshman this past year and will overlap with Brennan for three seasons in Lexington.

VMI has a large incoming class of 2027 this fall, including Thomas Dines, Nam Truong, Sam Castle, Elijah Fields, Daniel Moon, Matthew Picard, Maximus Brunner, Andrew Kulak, Layne Tucker, Austin Reeder, and Tinn Nguyen.

