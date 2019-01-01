Frankel, Cheruti Down National Records at Israeli Championships

The 2018 Arena Israeli Swimming Championships wrapped up last weekend in Netanya, Israel, with seven short course meters national records falling.

18-year-old Tomer Frankel broke three Israeli records. Frankel, who represents Hapoel Jerusalem, won the 400 free in 3:42.86, a four-second drop off his previous best time of 3:46.88, swum at November’s 20th Millenium Competition. He also won the 200 free in 1:43.50; his previous best time was 1:44.33, swum just a few days earlier at the Lausanne Swim Cup. Frankel’s final record came in the 200 fly, where he went 1:53.72 – his previous best was 1:55.62 from 2017 Israeli Winter Nationals.

In the sprint freestyle events, 21-year-old Meiron Cheruti – who represents Maccabie Haifa and is part of David Marsh‘s Project Rising Star partnership with the Israeli Swimming Association – had the national records locked down. He went 21.27 to win the 50, dropping from his previous best of 21.44. In the 100 free, he went 47.41, almost a full-second drop from his previous lifetime best of 48.33, swum a year ago at Nationals.

Hapoel Dolphin Netanya Swim Club also broke national records in both freestyle relays. The team went 1:27.61 in the 4×50 free relay and 3:22.05 in the 4×100.

