Fort Wayne Unveils $54 Million Plan to Host 2024 Olympic Trials Competition Pool

Final plans for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Pool are coming into shape in nearby Fort Wayne, Indiana, after the Northwest Allen County Schools School Board approved a new Aquatic Center that will house the competition pool from June’s Trials meet.

Now, a fundraising group Fort Wayne Swim & Wellness is working to raise an additional $10-$15 million to enhance the plan and “ensure we build a top tier aquatic center.”

The plan is to expand the Olympic Trials pool to a 10 lane, 50 meter+ “stretch” pool. That would mean that the original 50 meter course would remain at the same depth as it was when it was in Lucas Oil Stadium, hosting record-setting swims in front of record-setting crowds; but there would also be an extra 40 foot extension that would go down to 13+ feet deep.

The extension would host 1-meter and 3-meter springboard diving and potentially a 5-meter diving platform.

Plans also include elevated spectator seating for 1500+ on 1 or possibly 2 sides, and a further on-deck seating for around 800. The complex is also hoping to add a second 8-lane, 25-yard pool with a zero entry ramp designed for swim lessons, aquatic exercise, therapy, entry level swim practices, and warm-up/warmd0wn space for meets; plus a third therapy pool.

The estimated cost for the entire project is around $54 million.

John Gibson, the head coach and CEO of the USA Swimming Club FORT Wayne Swim Team, says that it is “being designed to be meet the extraordinary unmet needs in our Fort Wayne, Allen County and NE Indiana area for more aquatic space for Swim Lessons, Swim/Dive Teams, Health & Wellness, Therapy, Masters/Triathlon, Water Safety classes, Lifeguard/Swim Instructor Training, Lap Swimming, Para Swimming, etc.”

The biggest piece of funding is coming from the school district, while state grants, in-kind donations (including the land), and private funding make up about half of the $54 million.

Gibson and his coalition estimate that the pool could bring $18 million of annual economic activity to the region. Fort Wayne is the state’s second-biggest city with a population of around 270,000 and lies in the Northeast corner of the state, near borders with Ohio and Michigan.

If the full vision is fulfilled, this would add to a glut of swimming infrastructure in Indiana that is arguably the best, per-capita, in the state. The IU Natatorium in Indianapolis is the country’s largest permanent natatorium; the natatorium at IU’s main campus in Bloomington can seat 1,000 as well.

Other large facilities include

the 10-lane 50-meter pool at Fishers High School, Carmel High School just 0pened a new $55 million facility that can seat up to 1,400 spectators to complement its existing 50-meter pool;

Center Grove High School is getting a new natatorium with a 50-meter pool and seating for 1,150;

Jeffersonville High School is building a new 50-meter 10-lane stretch pool with seating for 1,000 at a cost of $33 million;

The Elkhart Aquatics Center with a 50-meter+ stretch pool and seating for over 1,200 spectators

And that list is just a few highlights among many, many 50-meter facilities throughout the state.

For Wayne is currently served by the Helen P. Brown Natatorium that features a 50-meter pool and was opened in 1996.