Former MSU Moorhead Youth Swim Coach Arrested In Luring Case

A former swim coach for a youth swim lessons program associated with Minnesota State University Moorhead has been arrested and charge with luring a minor using a computer.

Nick Asmann, 23 years old, was a coach with the MSUM Dragon Swim School between 2014 and 2016, according to The West Fargo Pioneer. Asmann was arrested on Wednesday on the luring charge as authorities searched his apartment in connection with a tip they’d received.

The Pioneer reports that the tip alleged Asmann had communicated with a child under the age of 15 over the internet, asking the boy to send nude photos and exposing his own private parts to the boy. The communication allegedly took place between January 2015 and May 2017. Valley News Live reports that Asmann met the boy through a Minecraft group he hosted, and that the boy reported the contact to a school counselor at his school in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The Valley News Live report also says Asmann admitted to engaging in Skype chats that “went too far” and also admitted to downloading child pornography.

MSUM said it didn’t have record of complaints against Asmann during his time with the swim school associated with the university. Asmann left that job in the summer of 2016. A university spokesperson, David Wahlberg, gave this statement to The Pioneer:

“We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation and encourage anyone with information to contact a law enforcement agency,”