Former Head of the Brazilian Swimming Federation Found Guilty of Fraud

Coaracy Nunes, former President of the Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports (CBDA), was found guilty of fraud by the 11th Panel of the Federal Regional Court, according to Brazil’s Globo. Nunes was sentenced to 11 years and 5 months in prison along with the payment of 600 days in fines, at approximately R $199.60 per day ($49).

Along with Nunes, other former CBDA officials were found guilty and sentenced including Ricardo de Moura, former managing director and Sérgio Alvarenga, former financial director. Ricardo received 9 years in prison with 214 days in fines while Alvarenga received 7 years and 6 months with 176 days in fines. Ricardo Cabral, former water polo coordinator, was acquitted on all charges.

In October of 2016, Coaracy Nunes was investigated and his role as President of the organization was reviewed after accusations of fraud and embezzlement surfaced. Brazil’s Federal Public Ministry found evidence of mishandling and overbilling of funds but allowed Coaracy to return to his position as President. After an internal audit was conducted, Vital Minister of Rêgo concluded that illegal acts were committed by both Nunes and Sérgio Ribeiro Lins, chief financial officer at the time and both men were removed from their positions.

This latest guilty verdict and sentencing comes as Nunes and others were accused and found guilty of exaggerating athlete’s travel and lodging including the travel itinerary of Brazilian Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Cesar Cielo.