Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Mackenzie McConagha Sets Wisconsin School Record In 200 Fly

The University of Wisconsin women honored their senior class in style last Saturday, earning a dominant win over Northwestern with some standout swims from their graduating class.
Highlighting that performance was senior Mackenzie McConagha, who swept her individual events, produced a blistering lead-off leg on the 400 medley relay, and added a school record for good measure.
In the 200 fly, McConagha went out fast and held on coming down the last 50, touching in a time of 1:55.22 to break her Wisconsin Record of 1:55.60 set nearly one year ago to the day against Northwestern.
She set the previous record on Jan. 20, 2024, against Northwestern, and her new record came on Jan. 18, 2025.
When she initially broke the mark last season, she took down Mallory Jump‘s school record of 1:55.82 set in 2022.
Split Comparison
|McConagha, Jan 2024
|McConagha, Jan 2025
|25.48
|25.42
|55.03 (29.55)
|54.62 (29.20)
|1:24.95 (29.92)
|1:24.16 (29.54)
|1:55.60 (30.65)
|1:55.22 (31.06)
RACE VIDEO
Courtesy: Wisconsin Swim & Dive
The swim improved on McConagha’s previous season-best set at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite in late November, where she clocked 1:55.95.
In addition to the 200 fly win, McConagha also topped the field in the 100 fly, setting a season-best time of 52.52, and led off Wisconsin’s ‘B’ 400 medley relay with a 100 back season-best of 51.86.
The Badger women cruised to a 205.5-93.5 win over Northwestern on Senior Day, with fifth-year Phoebe Bacon and junior Hazal Ozkan also collecting multiple individual victories.
