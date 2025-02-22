Florida International’s Emma Becker Swims Meet Record 59.02 100 Breast on Day 3 of AAC Champs

2025 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Championships

TEAM STANDINGS (THRU DAY 3)

Rice – 1004.5 Florida International – 967 Tulane – 842.5 East Carolina – 818 North Texas – 789 Florida Atlantic – 659

Day 3 of the 2025 AAC Championships saw Rice continue to lead the meet, however, defending champions Florida International continued to move up in the rankings, and is now less than 40 points outside of 1st.

Florida International junior Emma Becker won the 100 breast in meet record fashion, clocking a 59.02. With the performance, Becker clipped the previous meet record, which Cincinnati’s Joleigh Crye set in 2023. It was a big performance for Becker, blowing away her previous best of 1:00.13, which she set at last year’s CSCAA National Invitational Championships.

Becker would go on to play a huge role in FIU winning the 400 medley relay at the end of the session. Diana Santamaria led off in 53.95, followed by Becker with a 59.13 on the breast leg, Oumy Diop with a 53.08, and Tawannah McLemore anchored in 3:36.12. They clocked a 3:36.12, winning by over a second.

Santamaria was the champion in the 100 back tonight as well. She swam a 53.74, touching out Tulane’s Andrea Zeebe (53.88), and Rice’s Mimi Filkin (53.91).

Florida International kicked off the session with a win in the 200 medley relay as well. Santamaria (24.79), Frida Loebersli (26.53), Oumy Diop (23.25), and Jessica Shpilko (22.03) combined for a 1:36.60, setting a new meet record.

Tulane put up a 1-2 punch in the 200 free tonight, seeing Maya Wilson win in 1:46.04. She didn’t pull into the lead until the 3rd 50, but quickly began pulling away from the field after that. Teammate Lisa Coetzee, a freshman, tied for 2nd alongside Rice freshman Ava Portello. Both Coetzee and Portello went 1:47.23 tonight.

Rice’s Arielle Hayon won the 100 fly in 52.30. She was off her meet record of 51.38, which she set last year. This win marks Hayon’s 3rd AAC title in the 100 fly. Hayon holds a season best of 52.28.

Florida International’s Nicole Frank picked up a win in the 400 IM, swimming a 4:12.23. She was just off her career best of 4:12.18, which she set at last year’s AAC Championships.

North Texas once again showed out in diving. Kamryn Wong won 3-meter diving with a score of 338.20.