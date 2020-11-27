Florida International Swim & Dive Announces Seven Signees

Courtesy: FIU Sports

MIAMI (Nov. 25, 2020) – The FIU women’s swimming and diving team announced the addition of seven signees to its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday.

“This is likely the best signing class we’ve had at FIU,” said Head Coach Randy Horner . “A lot of boxes were checked across the group. We pride ourselves in being a family here, and now we’re an even faster family.”

Among the newcomers are Christie Chue, Helvina Huet, Giulia Carofalo, Elinah Phillip, Jordan Browning, Anelis Roque, and Iliana Ravelo.

Each of the signees will be joining the program in Fall of 2021 with the exception of Huet, who will be added to the roster for the Spring semester.

CHRISTIE CHUE

Chue joins FIU from the nation of Singapore, where she is one of the island’s top breaststroke swimmers and has represented her country in prestigious events such as the 2019 World Aquatics Championships and the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, winning three goals medals at the latter event. Highlight times for Chue include a 1:09.06 mark in the 100 breaststroke LCM, and a 2:28.71 mark in the 200 breaststroke LCM.

HELVINA HUET

Huet joins FIU from La Crau, France — a southern town on the French Riviera. Huet has competed in multiple French Championships, recently picking up fifth-place in the women’s 1500 freestyle in 2019. Highlight times for Huet include an 8:44.02 mark in the 800 freestyle SCM, and a 16:33.80 mark in the 1500 freestyle SCM.

GIULIA CAROFALO

Carofalo comes to FIU by way of Turin, Italy, where she participated in the 2019 Italian Swimming Championships and finished seventh in the women’s 200 IM. Carofalo trained and competed with Rari Nantes Torino, a top amateur swimming club in Turin. Highlight Times for Carofalo include a 2:18.31 mark in the 200 individual medley LCM, and a 4:51.81 mark in the 400 individual medley LCM.

ELINAH PHILLIP

Phillip joins the program as a sophomore transfer from Rutgers, where she holds program records in the 50-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay, and 400-yard freestyle relay. Phillip competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics, and was the first Olympic Swimmer to represent the British Virgin Islands. She is also the youngest Olympian in Virgin Islands history. Highlight times for Phillip include a 22.41 time in the 50-yard freestyle, and a 50.32 mark in the 100-yard freestyle.

JORDAN BROWNING

Browning comes to Miami by way of Waxhaw, North Carolina, where she is currently a senior at Cuthbertson High School. Brown is a four-time North Carolina 3A State Championship finalist, and has been a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. Highlight times for Browning include a 55.87 mark in the 100-yard backstroke, and a 56.24 mark in the 100-yard butterfly.

ANELIS ROQUE

Roque, a Miami native, joins the program as an incoming freshman from Pinecrest Prep Academy, though she does her swimming with Ferguson High School and Metro Aquatic Club of Miami. In 2019, Roque was named First Team All-Dade after finishing fourth state-wide in the 100-yard butterfly. Roque was also named First Team All-Dade in the 100-yard backstroke. Anelis’ sister, Angelina Roque , is currently a junior for FIU’s swimming and diving team. Highlight times for Roque include a 55.50 mark in the 100-yard butterfly, and a 56.23 mark in the 100-yard backstroke.