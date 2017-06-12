Florida Gators Grab Another Georgia Boy for 2017 Roster

Martin “Marty” Stange is a freestyle prospect from Peachtree City, Georgia, who has recently committed to swim for the University of Florida Gators for the 2017 season. Stange swims for McIntosh High School and Southern Crescent Aquatic Club. Stange is relatively knew to competitive swimming, and was inspired to take his first swim lesson after watching Michael Phelps swim in the 2012 London Olympics. Notably, Stange didn’t start swimming year-round until 2013.

In the last four years, Stange has managed to podium individually three times at the GHSA state meet. As a junior he came in 3rd in the 5o free, and this past season, as a senior, he came in 2nd in the 50 free and 3rd in the 100 free. Stange holds two junior national cuts both in the 50 free (short course yards and long course meters), and has competed in both the Futures Championships and the NCSA Spring Championships.

Stange’s top SCY times are:

50 free – 20.57

100 free – 45.93

100 fly – 51.37

On his decision to commit to the University of Florida, Stange said, “I chose the University of Florida because it offers outstanding academics as well as an incredible swim program. I can’t wait to be a part of the team! Go Gators!”

Stange joins fellow Georgia native Michael Taylor, SwimSwam’s #5 recruit in the Class of 2017, on the Gators’ men’s team. Other members of his 2017 class include Khader Baqlah, Ethan Beach, Clark Beach, and Santiago Corredor. Stange will get one year to train alongside the NCAA’s most dominant male sprinter Caleb Dressel (3-time defending NCAA Champion in the 50 free).