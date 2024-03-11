Fitter & Faster Unveils Exclusive 4th Quadrennial Swim Camps During USA Trials in Indy!

Courtesy of Fitter and Faster, a SwimSwam partner.

Fitter & Faster has announced its highly anticipated 4th Quadrennial Swim Camps to Indianapolis, perfectly timed with the USA National Team selection meet at Lucas Oil Stadium this June. If you sign your swimmer in Fitter & Faster’s Indy camp by March 15th, and you have the opportunity to win two premium seats at Lucas Oil Stadium, located at the 25-meter mark for both prelims and finals sessions. Want more chances? Each camp session sign-up earns you an entry, so why not go all in for all nine sessions and increase your odds. Act fast and pick your preferred sessions.

RACING AT THE NEXT LEVEL SWIM CAMP (Grades 8th – 12th):

High Schoolers! This camp is your game-changer! Elevate your skills and be a more well-rounded athlete.

HIGH PERFORMANCE SWIMMING & BEING A 24-HOUR ATHLETE (Grades 5th – 7th):

Calling all 5th to 7th graders! Learn high-performance skills for faster racing and embrace the essence of being a “24-Hour Athlete.”

Sold-Out Success Since 2012!

Join the ranks of Fitter & Faster’s sold-out Swim Camps at American Trials since 2012. Immerse yourself in sessions led by Olympians, National Team Members, and industry experts. Elevate your swimming game—dive into the Fitter & Faster experience!

