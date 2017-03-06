FINIS Set Of The Week: Championship Individual Medley Set

This week’s FINIS Set of the Week (#SOTW) comes from Cejih “CG” Yung, who has been involved with swimming on both the coaching and professional sides of the sport for over 10 years. Cejih has worked with many of the top Olympians, organizations, swim clubs, LSC’s and media outlets in the industry. You can follow CG on Instagram and Twitter @cejihyung or via email at [email protected] ”

The following set will help swimmers develop speed in all four strokes. A drill set to get the strokes and the body warmed up, followed by a individual medley set that will force the swimmer to push themselves to keep up with the intervals. (Adjust intervals to vary difficulty)

Warm Up:

400 Swim (100free, 50 bk, 50br)

300 Pull

200 IM Drill

100 Breast kick on back

Drill Set:

4 x 25 Butterfly Drill (:30 interval) (3-right arm, 3-left arm, 3 full stroke)

4 x 25 Backstroke Drill (:30 interval) (3-right arm, 3-left arm, 3 full stroke)

4 x 25 Breaststroke Drill (:40 interval) (Done underwater: 3 breaststroke arm pulls with legs in streamline, 3 breaststroke kicks with arms in streamline, 3 full strokes underwater)

4 x 25 Freestyle Drill (:30 interval) (3 full strokes and then glide and hold body balance and alignment until a complete stop, then repeat)

The Championship IM Set:

4 x 50 Butterfly (:50 interval)

3 x 100 25 Butterfly/75 backstroke (1:30 interval)

2 x 150 Backstroke (2:15 interval)

3 x 100 50 Backstroke/50 breaststroke (1:30 interval)

2 x 150 Breaststroke (2:30 interval)

2 x 125 50 Breaststroke/75 freestyle (2:00 interval)

4 x 125 Freestyle (1:45 interval)

:30 rest to put on fins and paddles

6 x 25 FAST Freestyle (:25 interval)

Breaststroke Drill/Recovery:

8 x 25 (:45 interval) breaststroke kick on back, work on keeping knees within hips, toes touch and point inward to finish each kick

8 x 25 (:45 interval) Breaststroke with PDF fins, Odds – Breaststroke with flutter kick; Evens – Breaststroke with dolphin kick

8 x 25 (:45 interval) Breaststroke swim, work on timing by extending hand and arms completely, then kick follows

100 IM for time

