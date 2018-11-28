FINIS Set of the Week: Underwaters All Day

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Becca Wyant, FINIS Creative Manager and Photographer, a Masters swimmer and former swimmer from the University of the Pacific.

This set is all about mastering your underwaters (aka: the 5th stroke)! Primarily used with the Evo quick-tempo monofin, we’re going to focus on speed and power to maximize the time underwater. Who needs to breathe anyway?

8 x 50 Under-Overs @ :55 with the Evo monofin

(Underwater dolphin kick down, dolphin kick on your back on the way back)

8 x 25s Underwater @ :40 with the Evo monofin

Try to stay between 18-22 dolphin kicks

4 x 50 Under-Overs @ :55 with the Evo monofin

(Underwater dolphin kick down, dolphin kick on your back on the way back)

4 x 25s Underwater @ :40 with the Evo monofin

Try to stay between 18-22 dolphin kicks

2 x 50 Under-Overs @ 1:05 (No monofin)

(Underwater dolphin kick down, dolphin kick on your back on the way back)

2 x 25s Underwater @ :45 (No monofin)

Try to stay between 18-22 dolphin kicks

4 x 25s Sprint breakouts @ :30 (No monofin)

(Breakout to 3 full strokes, then easy to the wall)

50 For time off the blocks, maximize underwaters

