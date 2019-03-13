FINIS Set of the Week: Need for Speed

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

Building the speed, building the distance.

1×50 25 Drill, 25 Scull 90 secs

4×25 Sprint Pull with the Axis buoy at your ankles on 30 secs

1×50 25 Drill, 25 Scull 90 secs

4×25 Sprint Swim with the Edge Fins on 30 secs

1×50 25 Drill, 25 Scull 90 secs

2×50 Sprint Kick with the Alignment kickboard & Swimmer’s Snorkel 75 secs

1×50 25 Drill, 25 Scull 90 secs

2×50 Sprint Pull with the Axis buoy at your ankles on 60 secs

1×50 25 Drill, 25 Scull 90 secs

2×50 Sprint Swim Edge Fins on 60 secs

1×50 25 Drill, 25 Scull 90 secs

1×75 Sprint Kick with the Alignment kickboard & Swimmer’s Snorkel 2 mins

1×75 Drill choice 2 min

1×75 Sprint Pull with the Axis buoy at your ankles on 90 secs

1×75 Drill choice 2 min

1×75 Sprint Swim with Edge Fins on 90 secs

1×50 Drill choice 2 min

8 x 25 Sprint swim – 60 sec

100 Drill choice

100 Sprint Swim from a Dive

