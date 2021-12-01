FINIS Set of the Week: Bilateral Breathing

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Alyce Ooi, a passionate Triathlon Swim Coach at mySwimCoaching.com and a SwimSmooth Certified Coach.

Bilateral breathing is a fundamental skill to achieve good alignment and symmetry.

Warm up

1×300

1) 100 p/buoy

2) 100 torpedo kick

3) 100 freestyle

Main

2×150 P/buoy & f/s paddle on Right, breathe Left; vice versa

3×100 Fins & f/s paddle:

1) 100 f/s paddle on R, breathe L

2) 100 f/s paddle on L, breathe R

3) 100 f/s paddle both on, breathe every 3 strokes Repeat 3×100 set for another 2 times

The FINIS Pull Buoy, FINIS Freestyler Paddles and FINIS Fins can be used throughout the set.

