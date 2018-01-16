FINA Ne Publish Kiye Updated 2018 Competition Calendar
Fina Ne 2018 Competition Calendar Ka Update Release Kar Diya Hai, Jisme Short Course World Swimming Championships,World Junior Open Water Championships, World Men’s And Women’s Youth Water Polo Championships, Diving Grand Prix, World Cup, Aur World Series Shamil Hai. Update List Niche Daal Diy Gyi Aap Waha Se Dekh Skte Hai Ya Fir Pdf Ki Link Se Pdf Bhi Download Kar Ke Check Kar Skte Hai.
Download Link(FINA Calendar) Here.
SWIMMING
- 14th FINA World Championships (SCM) 2018 – December 11-16th, Hangzhou, China
OPEN WATER
- FINA UltraMarathon Swim Series 2018 #1 – February 4th, Coronda Santa Fe, Argentina
- FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #1 – March 17th, Doha, Qatar
- FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #2 – May 20th, Seychelles
- FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #3 – June 9th, Setubal, Portugal
- FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #4 – June 16th, Balatonfüred, Hungary
- FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #5 – July 26th, Lac St. Jean, Canada
- FINA UltraMarathon Swim Series 2018 #2 – July 28th, Lac St. Jean, Canada
- FINA Marathon Swim World Sereis 2018 #6 – August 11th, Lac Megantic, Canada
- FINA World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships 2018 – September 6-8th, Eilat, Israel
- FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #7 – September 16th, Chun’An, China
- FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #8 – September 22nd, Taipei, Taiwan
- FINA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 #9 – November 24th, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
WATER POLO
- WPWL – Men European Prelim – Round 3 – Januray 16th
- WPWL – Women European Prelim – Round 3 – January 29-30th
- WPWL – Men European Prelim – Round 4 – February 12-13th
- WPWL – Women European Prelim – Round 4 – February 27th
- WPWL – Men European Prelim – Round 5 – March 20th
- WPWL – Women European Prelim – Round 5 – March 27th
- WPWL – Women Inter-Continental Cup 2018 – April 3-8th, Auckand, New Zealand
- WPWL – Men Inter-Continental Cup 2018 – April 3-8th, Auckand, New Zealand
- WPWL – Men European Prelim – Round 6 – April 10th
- WPWL – Women European Prelim – Round 6 – May 1st
- WPWL – Women Super Final 2018 – May 28th-June 2nd
- WPWL – Men Super Final 2018 – June 18-23rd
- 4th FINA World Men’s Youth Water Polo Championships 2018 – August 11-19th, Szombathely, Hungary
- 4th FINA World Women’s Youth Water Polo Championships 2018 – August 27th-September 2nd, Belgrade, Serbia
DIVING
- FINA Diving World Conference 2018 – February 1-3rd, Chongqing, China
- FINA Diving Grand Prix 2018 #1 – February 23-25th, Rostock, Germany
- FINA Diving World Series #1 – March 9-11th, Beijing, China
- FINA Diving World Series #2 – March 15-17, Fuji, Japan
- FINA Diving World Series #3 – April 27-29th, Montreal, Canada
- FINA Diving World Series #4 – May 4-6th, Kazan, Russia
- FINA Diving Grand Prix #2 – May 10-13th, Calgary, Canada
- FINA Diving World Cup – June 5-10th, Wuhan, China
- FINA Diving Grand Prix #3 – July 6-8th, Bolzano, Italy
- FINA Diving Grand Prix #4 – July 13-15th, Madrid, Spain
- 22nd FINA World Junior Diving Championships – July 23-29th, Kiev, Ukraine
- FINA Diving Grand Prix #5 – November 9-11th, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- FINA Diving Grand Prix #6 – November 13-15th
- FINA Diving Grand Prix #7 – November 23-25th
ARTISTIC SWIMMING (PHLE SYNCHRONIZED SWIMMING SE JANA JATA THA)
- FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2018 #1 – March 9-11th, Paris, France
- FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2018 #2 – April 21-23, Chinese city TBD
- FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2018 #3 – April 27-30th, Tokyo, Japan
- FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2018 #4 – May 11-13th, Samorin, Slovakia
- FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2018 #5 – May 18-20th, Budapest, Hungary
- FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2018 #6 – May 25-27th, Madrid, Spain
- FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2018 #7 – May 30th-June 2nd, Surrey British Columbia, Canada
- FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2018 #8 – June 7-9th, Los Angeles, United States
- FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2018 #9 – June 15-17th, Syros Island, Greece
- FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2018 #10 – June 28-30th, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- FINA Artistic Swimming Junior World Championships – July 18-22nd, Budapest, Hungary
- 16th FINA World Artistic Swimming – August date TBC, Budapest, Hungary
