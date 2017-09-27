FINA increases World Cup prize money for overall and cluster rankings

September 27th, 2017

Prior to the start of the second cluster of the FINA/airweave Swimming World Cup, the FINA decided to distribute more money to the best swimmers in the overall and cluster rankings.

This regulation applies as from the start of the second cluster next weekend in Hong Kong.

Now the three best ranked men and women will receive US$ 150,000, US$ 100,000 and US$ 50,000, this gives a total of US$ 600,000. Up to this year’s FINA World Cup, the male and female winners got 100.000 US$, second placed athletes 50.000 and third best overall swimmers 30.000 US$.

In addition, also the bonuses for the cluster rankings (based on the overall performances in the cluster), the best eight men and eight women will now receive prize money, while only the first six were entitled to this reward in the past. The new prize money distribution will be a sum of  US$ 942,000 for the three clusters.

Cluster bonuses for best overall performances:

1st place – US$ 50,000
2nd place – US$ 35,000
3rd place – US$ 30,000
4th place – US$ 20,000
5th place – US$ 10,000
6th place – US$ 5,000
7th place – US$ 4,000
8th place – US$ 3,000

Women’s ranking 2017 after cluster 1 (source: fina.org)

Moscow Berlin Eindhoven
1  SWE   SJÖSTRÖM Sarah 266   109 60 97
2  HUN   HOSSZU Katinka 176   57 80 39
3  NED   KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi 122   36 65 21
3  ESP   BELMONTE Mireia 122   27 21 74
5  JAM   ATKINSON Alia 90   24 30 36
6  AUS   SEEBOHM Emily 78   36 21 21
7  ITA   PELLEGRINI Federica 30   12 9 9
8  NED   DE WAARD Maike 27   9 12 6
9  LTU   MEILUTYTE Ruta 27   9 0 18
10  DEN   PEDERSEN Rikke 27   12 9 6


Men’s ranking 2017 after cluster 1 (source: FINA.org)

Moscow Berlin Eindhoven
1  RSA   LE CLOS Chad 159   36 63 60
2 RUS   PRIGODA Kirill 93   36 27 30
2 RUS   MOROZOV Vladimir 93   24 24 45
4 USA   SHIELDS Tom 72   12 27 33
5 RSA   VAN DER BURGH Cameron 69   36 21 12
6 JPN   KANEKO Masaki 51   15 18 18
7 GER   HEINTZ Philip 48   12 24 12
8 BLR   SHYMANOVICH Ilya 42   30 6 6
9 GER   DIENER Christian 39   15 6 18
10 NOR   CHRISTIANSEN Henrik 36   6 9 21

 

FINA/airweave Swimming World Cup 2017 calendar:

Cluster 1
Moscow (RUS) – August 2-3
Berlin (GER) – August 6-7
Eindhoven (NED) – August 11-12

Cluster 2
Hong Kong (HKG) – September 30-October 1
Doha (QAT) – October 4-5

Cluster 3
Beijing (CHN) – November 10-11
Tokyo (JPN) – November 14-15
Singapore (SGP) – November 18-19

 

 

