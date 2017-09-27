FINA increases World Cup prize money for overall and cluster rankings

Prior to the start of the second cluster of the FINA/airweave Swimming World Cup, the FINA decided to distribute more money to the best swimmers in the overall and cluster rankings.
This regulation applies as from the start of the second cluster next weekend in Hong Kong.
Now the three best ranked men and women will receive US$ 150,000, US$ 100,000 and US$ 50,000, this gives a total of US$ 600,000. Up to this year’s FINA World Cup, the male and female winners got 100.000 US$, second placed athletes 50.000 and third best overall swimmers 30.000 US$.
In addition, also the bonuses for the cluster rankings (based on the overall performances in the cluster), the best eight men and eight women will now receive prize money, while only the first six were entitled to this reward in the past. The new prize money distribution will be a sum of US$ 942,000 for the three clusters.
Cluster bonuses for best overall performances:
1st place – US$ 50,000
2nd place – US$ 35,000
3rd place – US$ 30,000
4th place – US$ 20,000
5th place – US$ 10,000
6th place – US$ 5,000
7th place – US$ 4,000
8th place – US$ 3,000
Women’s ranking 2017 after cluster 1 (source: fina.org)
|Moscow
|Berlin
|Eindhoven
|1
|SWE
|SJÖSTRÖM
|Sarah
|266
|109
|60
|97
|2
|HUN
|HOSSZU
|Katinka
|176
|57
|80
|39
|3
|NED
|KROMOWIDJOJO
|Ranomi
|122
|36
|65
|21
|3
|ESP
|BELMONTE
|Mireia
|122
|27
|21
|74
|5
|JAM
|ATKINSON
|Alia
|90
|24
|30
|36
|6
|AUS
|SEEBOHM
|Emily
|78
|36
|21
|21
|7
|ITA
|PELLEGRINI
|Federica
|30
|12
|9
|9
|8
|NED
|DE WAARD
|Maike
|27
|9
|12
|6
|9
|LTU
|MEILUTYTE
|Ruta
|27
|9
|0
|18
|10
|DEN
|PEDERSEN
|Rikke
|27
|12
|9
|6
Men’s ranking 2017 after cluster 1 (source: FINA.org)
|Moscow
|Berlin
|Eindhoven
|1
|RSA
|LE CLOS
|Chad
|159
|36
|63
|60
|2
|RUS
|PRIGODA
|Kirill
|93
|36
|27
|30
|2
|RUS
|MOROZOV
|Vladimir
|93
|24
|24
|45
|4
|USA
|SHIELDS
|Tom
|72
|12
|27
|33
|5
|RSA
|VAN DER BURGH
|Cameron
|69
|36
|21
|12
|6
|JPN
|KANEKO
|Masaki
|51
|15
|18
|18
|7
|GER
|HEINTZ
|Philip
|48
|12
|24
|12
|8
|BLR
|SHYMANOVICH
|Ilya
|42
|30
|6
|6
|9
|GER
|DIENER
|Christian
|39
|15
|6
|18
|10
|NOR
|CHRISTIANSEN
|Henrik
|36
|6
|9
|21
FINA/airweave Swimming World Cup 2017 calendar:
Cluster 1
Moscow (RUS) – August 2-3
Berlin (GER) – August 6-7
Eindhoven (NED) – August 11-12
Cluster 2
Hong Kong (HKG) – September 30-October 1
Doha (QAT) – October 4-5
Cluster 3
Beijing (CHN) – November 10-11
Tokyo (JPN) – November 14-15
Singapore (SGP) – November 18-19
