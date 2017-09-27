FINA increases World Cup prize money for overall and cluster rankings

Prior to the start of the second cluster of the FINA/airweave Swimming World Cup, the FINA decided to distribute more money to the best swimmers in the overall and cluster rankings.

This regulation applies as from the start of the second cluster next weekend in Hong Kong.

Now the three best ranked men and women will receive US$ 150,000, US$ 100,000 and US$ 50,000, this gives a total of US$ 600,000. Up to this year’s FINA World Cup, the male and female winners got 100.000 US$, second placed athletes 50.000 and third best overall swimmers 30.000 US$.

In addition, also the bonuses for the cluster rankings (based on the overall performances in the cluster), the best eight men and eight women will now receive prize money, while only the first six were entitled to this reward in the past. The new prize money distribution will be a sum of US$ 942,000 for the three clusters.

Cluster bonuses for best overall performances:

1st place – US$ 50,000

2nd place – US$ 35,000

3rd place – US$ 30,000

4th place – US$ 20,000

5th place – US$ 10,000

6th place – US$ 5,000

7th place – US$ 4,000

8th place – US$ 3,000

Women’s ranking 2017 after cluster 1 (source: fina.org)

Moscow Berlin Eindhoven 1 SWE SJÖSTRÖM Sarah 266 109 60 97 2 HUN HOSSZU Katinka 176 57 80 39 3 NED KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi 122 36 65 21 3 ESP BELMONTE Mireia 122 27 21 74 5 JAM ATKINSON Alia 90 24 30 36 6 AUS SEEBOHM Emily 78 36 21 21 7 ITA PELLEGRINI Federica 30 12 9 9 8 NED DE WAARD Maike 27 9 12 6 9 LTU MEILUTYTE Ruta 27 9 0 18 10 DEN PEDERSEN Rikke 27 12 9 6



Men’s ranking 2017 after cluster 1 (source: FINA.org)

Moscow Berlin Eindhoven 1 RSA LE CLOS Chad 159 36 63 60 2 RUS PRIGODA Kirill 93 36 27 30 2 RUS MOROZOV Vladimir 93 24 24 45 4 USA SHIELDS Tom 72 12 27 33 5 RSA VAN DER BURGH Cameron 69 36 21 12 6 JPN KANEKO Masaki 51 15 18 18 7 GER HEINTZ Philip 48 12 24 12 8 BLR SHYMANOVICH Ilya 42 30 6 6 9 GER DIENER Christian 39 15 6 18 10 NOR CHRISTIANSEN Henrik 36 6 9 21

FINA/airweave Swimming World Cup 2017 calendar:

Cluster 1

Moscow (RUS) – August 2-3

Berlin (GER) – August 6-7

Eindhoven (NED) – August 11-12

Cluster 2

Hong Kong (HKG) – September 30-October 1

Doha (QAT) – October 4-5

Cluster 3

Beijing (CHN) – November 10-11

Tokyo (JPN) – November 14-15

Singapore (SGP) – November 18-19