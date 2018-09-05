Fike Swim Signs U.S. National Teamer Hannah Moore

U.S. National Teamer and Pan Pacs qualifier Hannah Moore is joining a loaded team of ambassadors at Fike Swim. A former NC State standout and dual threat in pool and open water competitions, Hannah is now a member of TAC Titans training alongside Ashley Twichell under John Payne.

“We are incredibly lucky to have Hannah join our team. Each of our ambassadors is a phenomenal person in and out of the water and Hannah is no exception. I love her enthusiasm for our brand and what we’re trying to accomplish!” said Fike Swim founder, James Fike.

Hannah’s swimming accomplishments include:

2018 Pan Pacific Championships – 5th in the 10k

4-Event Record Holder at NC State (500, 1,000, 1,650, 400IM)

2018 ACC Champion – 1,650

2017 World University Games Bronze Medalist – 1500

CSCAA Scholar All-American (2016, 2017, 2018)

2016 Olympic Trials Finalist (400 freestyle, 800 freestyle)

2014 Youth Olympics Gold Medalist – 400 free

While preparing for the 2019 World Championships and ultimately Tokyo 2020, she will also be helping Fike Swim test and roll out more of the innovative products it is becoming known for.

“I am proud to be the newest Fike Swim Ambassador! As an extremely avid user of The Brick in my years as a college swimmer and seeing the improvements that can come from using innovative tools, I can’t wait to see what else the Fike Team creates in years to come.” added Hannah.

Hannah joins an impressive team at Fike Swim that includes:

Sarah Gibson

Zane Grothe

Hellen Moffitt

Ashley Neidigh

Lizzi Smith

Zac Stubblety-Cook

About Hannah Moore

Here’s a short Q&A with Hannah. The complete Q&A with post-workout meals, season and practice goals, and more can be found by visiting Fike Swim’s ambassador page.

Q: What is your favorite event?

A: “The mile has always been my favorite event. I love the way it tests you mentally and physically over a long period. I truly get excited for it.”

Q: How many yards per week do you usually swim?

A: “Generally between 50-60k.”

Q: What is one of your favorite sets?

A: “With Coach Rose at staging camp [in Dana Point, CA before Pan Pacs] he had some of us do 3x1000m descend. He was being generous with 13:00. I didn’t even go the fastest of the group of us but I think I was 11:40 11:21 11:08. I love long swims!”

Q: How did you get into swimming?

A: “Both of my parents were swimmers growing up and my dad swam in college, so it was only natural for the kids to try it.”

Q: What is something most people probably don’t know about you?

A: “If coffee didn’t exist, I don’t know if I would exist either.”

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the most difficult sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Tokyo, we stand behind you.” -James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

