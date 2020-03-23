Fike Swim Has You Covered – Free Toilet Paper!

We’re not giving away just any toilet paper either. Now through March 31st (or while supplies last) you’ll get a free roll of Charmin Ultra Strong toilet paper with every order of $25 or more. What better excuse do you need to order one of our new suits? Be well, stay clean!

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Tokyo, we stand behind you.”

-James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

