Fike Swim Founder James Fike Hits Lifetime Best 200 BR in Lewisville at Age 39

39th Speedo Greater Southwest Invitational

January 29th-February 1st, 2021

Lewisville ISD Aquatic Center, Lewisville, TX

SCY (Short Course Yards)

Results on MeetMobile, search “39th Speedo Greater Southwest Invitational”

James Fike, the founder of Fike Swim, competed in the 39th Speedo Greater Southwest Invitational in Lewisville, TX. Fike, 39, posted a lifetime best in the 200 breaststroke, and was near his personal bests in several other events over the course of the weekend.

Fike made news last year when he was setting lifetime bests at the age of 38, and again last fall, when he swam a personal best 100 breast after turning 39. Following his lifetime best 100 breast last fall, Fike provided SwimSwam with this article about shifts he has made in his training that have helped lead him to best times.

Fike dropped twice in the 100 breast this past fall, ultimately lowering his best mark to 54.33. This past weekend he started making moves in the 200 breast as well, posting a 2:01.29. The swim marked Fike’s first sub 2:02 performance. He was in place to potentially break 2:00 in the swim through the first 150 of the race, but faded just a tad coming home. Fike hit the 150 mark in 1:28.80, then came home in 32.49, 1.01 seconds slower than his 3rd 50 split of 31.48.

Fike also swam the 100 fly and 100 breast at the meet, finishing close t0 his personal bests in both. In the 100 fly, Fike swam a 50.07, coming in just .28 seconds off his lifetime best of 49.79. Even though he was that close to his personal best, the swim still comes in as his 5th-fastest performance ever. In the 100 breast, Fike clocked a 55.14, less than a second off his 54.33 mark he set in November.

Nitro Swimming’s Paula Warren, 15, had a breakout weekend. Warren kicked off her meet by posting a massive personal best in prelims of the 100 free. She swam a 53.38 in the morning, marking the first time in her career she broke 56 seconds. Warren had a previous best of 56.01, which she swam last year. She went on to swim a 53.72 in final, which was still over 2 seconds faster than she’d ever been in her life before that morning.

Warren then swam the 200 back, winning the event in finals with a 1:59.58. That swim was Warren’s first under 2:00, as she came into the meet with a lifetime best of 2:00.61. She then backed that swim up by dropping over 2 seconds in the 100 back to win the race in 55.07. Again, that swim was considerably under her previous mark of 57.19.

Warren finished her meet by swimming the 200 free, where, like the 100, she swam a best time in prelims. She posted a 1:56.48 in the morning session, yet again coming in way faster than her best time of 1:59.14. She went on to swim a 1:57.63 in finals.