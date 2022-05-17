FAST High-Performance Power & Technique Camp Series

Courtesy of FAST, a SwimSwam partner.
Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training (FAST) camps are next-level, targeted training for swimmers. Our competitive environment will encourage skill development, provide technical and tactical training, and help improve overall athlete performance.
At Florida FAST, we are committed to developing the entire swimmer with the vital mental, technical, and physical conditioning to maximize their swimming potential. Our High-Performance Camps focus on in-water, technical, dryland, and performance training with pool, classroom, and video feedback sessions. Swimmers who attend our clinics will have the opportunity to interact with World and NCAA Champions and Olympic and World Championship coaches. Our expert coaching staff and guest professional athletes will help swimmers work towards reaching their ultimate athletic goals.
FIRST CAMP: June 24-26, 2022
TECHNICAL FOCUS:
- Power Freestyle
- Butterfly
- Backstroke
- Underwater kicking
- Transitions
- Each Session:
- Classroom Session
- Pool Session
- Video Feedback
LEADERSHIP STAFF:
- FAST Falcons Head Coach and Cali Condors Coach Brian Schrader
- USA Olympic Coach Gregg Troy
ELITE ATHLETE GUEST COACHES:
- Coleman Stewart
- 100m Backstroke World Record Holder
- World University Games Medalist
- Multiple NCAA Champion
- Cameron Auchinachie
- NCAA Champion 400m Free Relay, 2022 (University of Texas)
- Texas School Recorder Holder – 50m Backstroke
- Big XII Newcomer of the Year
- Mallory Jump
- NCAA All-American
- University of Wisconsin School Record Holder – 200m Butterfly
FACILITIES:
All sessions will be held at Florida FAST in Ocala, Florida. Our facility includes an indoor 50m/25yd competition pool, outdoor 2020 Olympic Trials 50m/25yrd/25m competition pool by Myrtha Pools, indoor Strength & Conditioning Center, men and women’s locker rooms, and (2) multi-purpose classrooms.
DAY CAMP SESSIONS:
Friday Afternoon Session
- 4:30 PM Check-in
- 5:00-7:00 PM Butterfly Clinic
Saturday Sessions
- 9:30 AM Check-In
- 10:00AM-12:00PM Backstroke Clinic
- 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Break
- 3:00 PM – Check-In
- 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM – Underwater Kicking
Sunday Session
- 9:30 AM – Check-In
- 10:00AM – 12:00 PM – Power Freestyle
CAMP FEES:
$300.00 – Space limited to (30) 13 & over and (30) 12 & under.
Please have USA Swimming “B” Motivational Age Group Time Standard to attend.
Sign up here
For more information about FAST, please visit floridafast.com and swim social with us (@swimfloridafast).