FAST High-Performance Power & Technique Camp Series

Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training (FAST) camps are next-level, targeted training for swimmers. Our competitive environment will encourage skill development, provide technical and tactical training, and help improve overall athlete performance.

At Florida FAST, we are committed to developing the entire swimmer with the vital mental, technical, and physical conditioning to maximize their swimming potential. Our High-Performance Camps focus on in-water, technical, dryland, and performance training with pool, classroom, and video feedback sessions. Swimmers who attend our clinics will have the opportunity to interact with World and NCAA Champions and Olympic and World Championship coaches. Our expert coaching staff and guest professional athletes will help swimmers work towards reaching their ultimate athletic goals.

FIRST CAMP: June 24-26, 2022

TECHNICAL FOCUS:

Power Freestyle

Butterfly

Backstroke

Underwater kicking

Transitions

Each Session: Classroom Session Pool Session Video Feedback



LEADERSHIP STAFF:

FAST Falcons Head Coach and Cali Condors Coach Brian Schrader

USA Olympic Coach Gregg Troy

ELITE ATHLETE GUEST COACHES:

Coleman Stewart 100m Backstroke World Record Holder World University Games Medalist Multiple NCAA Champion



Cameron Auchinachie NCAA Champion 400m Free Relay, 2022 (University of Texas) Texas School Recorder Holder – 50m Backstroke Big XII Newcomer of the Year



Mallory Jump NCAA All-American University of Wisconsin School Record Holder – 200m Butterfly



FACILITIES:

All sessions will be held at Florida FAST in Ocala, Florida. Our facility includes an indoor 50m/25yd competition pool, outdoor 2020 Olympic Trials 50m/25yrd/25m competition pool by Myrtha Pools, indoor Strength & Conditioning Center, men and women’s locker rooms, and (2) multi-purpose classrooms.

DAY CAMP SESSIONS:

Friday Afternoon Session

4:30 PM Check-in

5:00-7:00 PM Butterfly Clinic

Saturday Sessions

9:30 AM Check-In

10:00AM-12:00PM Backstroke Clinic

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Break

3:00 PM – Check-In

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM – Underwater Kicking

Sunday Session

9:30 AM – Check-In

10:00AM – 12:00 PM – Power Freestyle

CAMP FEES:

$300.00 – Space limited to (30) 13 & over and (30) 12 & under.

Please have USA Swimming “B” Motivational Age Group Time Standard to attend.

For more information about FAST, please visit floridafast.com and swim social with us (@swimfloridafast).