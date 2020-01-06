Fairfield Picks Up Sweep Over Colby College

Fairfield vs Colby

January 3, 2020

Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Fairfield men’s and women’s swimming and diving took down Colby College this afternoon in their first meet of the New Year. The men defeated the Mules by a score of 153.5-140.5 while the women won 188-112.

The men started off the day with two second place finishes in the 200 SC Meter Medley Relay as Benjamin Kebbell , John Shashaty , Ian Nelson , and Brendan Finnegan finished at 1:49.51 while Evan Fair , Guillem Perez , Jordan Rahurahu , and Peter Gori also finished at the same time to tie for second place. Guillem Perez tabbed two first place finishes on the day as he clocked in at 1:07.20 in the 100 SC Meter Breaststroke and 2:28.51 in the 200 SC Meter Breaststroke. Erik Hren placed first in the 400 SC Meter Freestyle at 4:11.68. He also finished second in the 100 SC Meter Freestyle at 53.33. Jordan Rahurahu won the 100 SC Meter Butterfly with a time of 59.22 and finished second in the 200 SC Meter Individual Medley. Joseph Cannata placed first in the 200 SC Meter Individual Medley at 2:17.68. Fair, Gori, Kebbell, and Nelson broke the school record in the 200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay with a final time of 1:37.09.

Michael Sparks came in second in the 800 SC Meter Freestyle (9:30.34) while Peter Gori finished second in the 200 SC Meter Freestyle (1:57.44). John Shashaty finished second in the 100 SC Meter Breaststroke at 1:08.28 while Ian Nelson placed second in the 50 SC Meter Freestyle (24.28). Evan Fair also finished second in the 200 SC Meter Backstroke (2:14.69) while Chris Ford was runner up in the 200 SC Meter Breaststroke (2:29.15).

Lukas Stanton won the 3 Meter Diving with a score of 208.87 and placed second in the 1 Meter Diving (159.22). Samuel Tonole won the 1 Meter Diving at 199.64 and placed second in the 3 Meter Diving (201.98).

On the women’s side, Alexandra Miko-Rydzaj , Colleen Young , Morgan Hansen , and Maria Nitti won the 200 SC Meter Medley Relay to start the day with a time of 2:04.54. Morgan Rogers , Victoria Krivitsky , Shannon McDade , and Samantha D’Alessandro finished second. Sara Ostensen placed first in the 800 SC Meter Freestyle at 9:32.51 and finished first in the 100 SC Meter Butterfly at 1:08.08. She also placed second in the 200 SC Meter Butterfly. Morgan Hansen finished in first in the 200 SC Meter Butterfly at 2:25.83. She also won the 200 SC Meter Individual Medley with a final time of 2:31.11. Rachel Landry took home a first-place finish in the 200 SC Meter Freestyle with a time of 2:12.95. Alexandra Miko-Rydzaj and Juliana Lally went one-two in the 100 SC Meter Backstroke at 1:07.79 and 1:11.36 respectively. Meanwhile, Victoria Krivitsky and Colleen Young also took the first and second spot in the 100 SC Meter Breaststroke with times of 1:19.35 and 1:19.59. Krivitsky also won the 200 SC Meter Breaststroke at 2:53.02. Maria Nitti won the 50 SC Meter Freestyle with a time of 27.38 and the 100 SC Meter Freestyle at 1:00.49. Alexandra Miko-Rydzaj placed second in the 100 SC Meter Butterfly as well. D’Alessandro, Ostensen, Hansen, and Nitti won the 200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay with a final time of 1:53.65 while Young, Emily Holman , Miko-Rydzaj, and Madelynn Mowad placed second at 1:56.11.

“Great efforts on both sides tonight” said Head Coach Anthony Bruno . “We had good energy and had some standout performances that will set us up well going into the end of the year. It was great for our men to close out the meet with a new school record.”

The Stags will return to action on Sunday, January 12 at 1 P.M. as they host Seton Hall at the RecPlex Pool.

Colby Swimming and Diiving traveled to Fairfield University to face off against the Stags. Both teams put out strong performances, but were ultimately defeated. The final score for the men was 153.5-140.5, while the women finished with a 188-112 deficit.

First Place Performances for the Men:

Caleb Bitting, Zachary Bergman, Darrel Choim and John Connors finished first in the 200 SC Meter Medley Relay.

Ryan Bedell Men 800 SC Meter Freestyle

John Connors Men 200 SC Meter Freestyle

Caleb Bitting Men 100 SC Meter Backstroke, Men 200 SC Meter Backstroke

Darrel Choi Men 200 SC Meter Butterfly

Shaun Krononwetter Men 50 SC Meter Freestyle

Zachary Bergman Men 200 SC Meter IM

Men 200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: John Connors, Jacob Gray, Xander Geiersbach, Shaun J Krononwetter

First Place Performances for the Women:

Monet Meyer 1 meter diving – final score 233.17

Addie Paige Women 400 SC Meter Freestyle

Next Matchup:

The Mules welcome Middlebury Swimming and Diving, Saturday January 11, 2020 at 1PM to the Harold Alfond Athletic Center Pool.