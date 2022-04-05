Everyone’s Protected With Summer League Swimming’s Safer Summer Program

Courtesy of Summer League Swimming, a SwimSwam partner.

Summer League Swimming (SLS) has covered all of the bases required to run a summer league program or team, and with our Safer Summer Program, you get all of our quality products to help create a safer summer for everyone.

By signing up for our SLS Safer Summer Program, all swimmers will receive our comprehensive insurance coverage, as will all coaches who complete and pass a background check and our coaching certification course.

Any volunteer, official, or staff member will be included in our insurance program once they complete and pass a background check. The cost for our stand-alone background check is $36.

What You Get With The SLS Safer Summer Program

Swim Coach Certification

Just as swimmers can grow and develop their skills, so can their coaches. Enter the Summer League Swimming Coach Certification Course.

Our course has been designed by experts and is based on the latest research. The course is self-paced and interactive, featuring videos with some of the most respected coaches and athletes in swimming.

The course provides specific tips and techniques from leading researchers in sports and educational psychology. Coaches who complete the course are immediately equipped with the tools needed to positively impact summer league swimmers.

Anyone in your program can have access to the coach course for $60. While swim coaches are the audience of the course, team reps, parents, and volunteers can also benefit from the positive leadership skills.

Quality Background Checks

Our background checks are advanced level 2 background checks that include:

Social Security Trace

Government Watch List Search (OFAC)

50 State DOJ Sex Offender Registry

Nationwide Database Search with primary source validation

Automatic current county/state of residence search going back 7 years

Monthly updates. Information is updated for you free of charge each month for the first year so you have the added security of monitoring your information for new criminal records.

Comprehensive Insurance Coverage

Our comprehensive insurance coverage includes general liability and excess accident protection, sexual abuse and molestation coverage, as well as defense against false sexual abuse and molestation claims.

As a seasonal sport with many volunteers, the risks involved with summer league swimming may not be apparent. That is why SLS has put together an insurance program that benefits not only swim league members and participants, but also coaches, volunteers, officials, and staff. The SLS insurance program is comprehensive in nature and provides protection for athletes while participating in practices and competition and for coaches while providing instruction.

Swimming should be fun, swimming should be memorable, and swimmers should be safe.

When your coaches are Summer League Swimming Coach Certified and your organization gains background-checked leaders, you can rest easy knowing you have been provided top quality role models for your summer athletes.

Summer League Swimming is a perfect entry point to the sport for kids who still want to be kids. It’s a lower-pressure, less-demanding arena where young swimmers can experience all that the sport has to offer while still being able to participate in all the other joys of summer.

About Summer League Swimming

Summer League Swimming is the only organization with a comprehensive youth protection program to serve 3-4 million summer league and recreational swimmers, and our decades of experience provides unmatched quality.