East Carolina Rings in the New Year on Jupiter (Beach)

East Carolina University rang in the New Year with their annual week long training trip to Jupiter, FL. They will start the second half of their season with a meet on the road at South Carolina, then back home for senior weekend against UMBC. The Pirates will then head to the Nike Cup at UNC Chapel Hill and then off to Indianapolis for the AAC Championship February 27th- March 2nd.

  • Song: Jackie Chan, by Tiesto & Dzeko feat. Preme & Post Malone

Video produced by Kate Moore, East Carolina associate head coach.

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swammer

Love seeing the pirates get out of the ville. I know they are putting in work. Never shave your beard Kevin

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!