Durban, South Africa Officially Stripped Of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Although Durban, South Africa was awarded the bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games back in 2015, the prospect of the African continent hosting its first major international multi-sport competition began unraveling in recent months.

As we reported in February, South Africa’s Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula publicly identified increasing costs as the reason why his nation most likely would not be able to move forward with hosting duties, but now the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has confirmed the Games have officially been pulled from Durban.

This week David Grevemberg, Chief Executive of the CGF, identified Durban’s failed meet criteria set by his organization which included such tasks as establishing an Organizing Committee and confirming the underwriting arrangements. Additionally, Grevemberg said that the South African government itself had never signed off on the Durban 2022 hosting decision. (BBC)

“We have a host city contract,” he said. “It was signed by all parties on the day except for the South African government.

“We have engaged with the government to really try to work with their current circumstances but also uphold the commitments that were outlined in their bid. They were unable to do that at this time and we have had to look after the citizens and communities that our events serve.”

The cities of Liverpool and Birmingham have reportedly expressed interest in taking over the Commonwealth Games 2022 hosting duties, with the replacement host set to be announced by the end of the year.

“Discussions with a number of interested parties are under way,” he said. “I am confident an alternative host city will be found and that we will have an inspirational Games for the athletes and fans across the Commonwealth.”