Duquesne Adds Virginia HS State Finalist Caitlin Goff For 2026

Virginia high school state finalist Caitlin Goff has verbally committed to swim at Duquesne University, a Division 1 school in Pittsburgh, where she will continue both her academic and athletic career starting in the fall of 2026. Goff is currently a junior at Centreville High School in Virginia and trains with the Mason Makos Swim Team.

“I am beyond thrilled and extremely blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic career and swim Division 1 at Duquesne University! I want to thank my Mom, Dad, brother and all of my coaches who have supported me throughout this journey. I would also like to thank Coach Dave and Coach Matt for this incredible opportunity . Go DUKES!! ❤️💙”

Goff was a finalist in the 200 IM at the 2024 VHSL Class 6 State Championship (SCY) in February, placing 6th with a time of 2:07.62. She also placed 13th in the 100 breast (1:08.03) at the meet. Earlier in the month, at the VHSL Northern Region Championship, Goff posted a lifetime best in the SCY 100 free (52.69), placing 3rd. She also earned a personal best in the 100 breast (1:05.92), placing 2nd.

In March, Goff posted her lifetime best in the 200 IM with a time of 2:06.89 at the NCSA Spring Championships (SCY). She also set a personal best in the 200 breast (2:20.83). Later that month, she recorded her best SCY 400 IM at the ISCA International Senior Cup, finishing with a time of 4:29.45. Goff had swum the 400 IM sparingly before but dropped nearly 19 seconds in the event from February 2023 to the ISCA International Senior Cup in March 2024, turning it into one of her strongest events. She also made it to the finals in the 100 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, and 400 IM at the meet, where she swam in LCM.

More recently, Goff set her lifetime best in the SCY 100 breast with a time of 1:05.73 at the PV SDS Swim & Rock in November, placing 3rd overall. She also placed 3rd in the 50 free (24.85), 2nd in the 100 free (54.09), 10th in the 100 back (1:03.47), and 3rd in the 200 breast (2:24.72).

The following month, she posted a lifetime best in the 200 fly (2:07.30) at the VA Sport Fair Winter Classic (SCY) in December, finishing 9th. Additionally, she placed 8th in the 100 free (53.51), 4th in the 50 breast (30.99), and 5th in the 400 IM (4:33.95).

Top SCY Times

100 Free –52.69

100 Breast – 1:05.73

200 Fly – 2:07.30

200 IM – 2:06.89

400 IM – 4:29.45

The Duquesne women placed 4th out of 11 teams at the Atlantic 10 Championships last season, matching their performance from the previous year. Goff’s best time in the 400 IM would have qualified her for the ‘B’ final at the Championship. Her 400 IM time would have been the third-fastest for Duquesne last season, behind Madeline Marks’s time of 4:26.35 (who has since graduated) and senior Haley Scholer’s time of 4:28.90.

Goff will join Kathryn Cinson and Lainey Sheets as part of Duquesne University’s 2026 recruiting class. Sheets also shows strength in the 100 free (51.48) and the 200 IM (2:02.61), among other events.

