Duncan Scott Shatters British Record with 4:09.18 400 IM, #1 in the World

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

British Record – 4:09.62, Max Litchfield 2017

World Championships Qualifying Time – 4:13.67

Podium:

GOLD – Duncan Scott – 4:09.18 *NATIONAL RECORD

SILVER – Brodie Williams – 4:14.69

BRONZE – Jacob Greenow – 4:18.41

In a display of his incredible versatility, Duncan Scott roared to victory in the 400 IM tonight in Sheffield, throwing down a 4:09.18, the first sub-4:10 in the world this year. Not only did Scott break the British Record of 4:09.62, he took 6 seconds off his personal best time to do it. His previous best of 4:15.44 was established just last month. The British Record stood at 4:09.62, held by Max Litchfield from the 2017 World Champs.

In addition to landing Scott at the #1 position in the world this year, his performance tonight would have been fast enough to win Olympic Gold last summer in Tokyo. It was American Chase Kalisz who won Gold in Tokyo, swimming a 4:09.28. Here is a split comparison between Scott’s swim tonight, Max Litchfield‘s previous British Record swim, and Kalisz’s Olympic Gold performance last summer.

Split Duncan Scott – 2022 Canadian Trials Chase Kalisz – 2020 Olympics Max Litchfield – 2017 World Champs (Previous GBR Record) Butterfly 56.77 56.23 56.33 Backstroke 1:03.20 1:04.10 1:03.33 Breaststroke 1:11.95 1:09.14 1:11.24 Freestyle 57.26 59.95 58.72 FINAL TIME 4:09.18 4:09.42 4:09.62

Comparing Scott to Litchfield, the biggest difference was freestyle, where Scott was nearly 1.5 seconds faster. Compared to Kalisz, Scott was significantly faster on breaststroke and nearly a second faster on backstroke. We don’t yet know who will represent the U.S. at the 2022 World Championships this summer, but we can now definitively say that Duncan Scott has entered the conversation for medal contention.

With the performance, Scott now holds British Records in the LCM 100 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Speaking on his incredible versatility, Scott is now the 2nd person in history who has been under 4:10 in the 400 IM and under 48 seconds in the 100 free. The only other swimmer to have ever accomplished that is Michael Phelps, who also holds the 400 IM World Record (4:03.84).