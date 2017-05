Drei Tipps für Schwimmer-Eltern: Bestzeiten sind nicht alles

Brouwer Smashes Records at 2017 CIF L.A. City Section Championships 2017 L.A. City Section Swimming & Diving Championships Wednesday, May 10th-Saturday, May 13th Swimming Hosted by East Los Angeles College…

Jia Wins Back-to-Back Events at CIF Central Section Championships Clovis North’s Michael Jia helped his school to victory with back-to-back individual event wins.

Former Columbia Head Coach Michael Sabala Gets Club Job in NY Former Columbia head coach Michael Sabala has been named Head Senior Group coach of Westchester Aquatic Club in New Rochelle,…