Downloadable Teaching Aides

I remember starting out as a young, inexperienced swim coach on deck for the first time. It was great being a part of a team, but my main problem was that I had no idea what I was doing! Luckily, I had good mentors and a desire to improve myself.

Over the years, we have learned a lot and made many mistakes that served as learning opportunities to improve our craft. One of the main goals when starting Swim Smart was to help other coaches improve their abilities too by providing free Download-ables that can take your coaching to the next level!

Whether you are struggling with workouts, teaching the strokes, managing a team or want to learn more about nutrition and dryland, we have something for everyone. Take a look, share with your colleagues and let us know what you think because we want to continually improve what we do and your feedback helps us all.

Here is what you can find:

Season Planning and Periodization

Workout Templates

Workout Progressions

Dryland Template

Coach’s Swim Clinic

Overtraining Monitor

Videos on Teaching/Training the strokes, nutrition and dryland

Who are these “Swim Smart” people anyway?

Karl and Mike are the founders of Swim Smart. Karl is the book worm, graduating from U of Iowa medical school, and Mike runs a Silver level club in a town of just 30k people. Together, their goal is to make a difference that goes beyond a small town in the Midwest and hope this can be a start.

Template Sample

Workout Progressions Sample

Nutrition Video and Slides

Website: www.swimsmarttoday.com

Swim Smart was founded by Karl Hamouche and Mike Peterson. We are coaches fixing swimming problems. Every product we created was to help our own kids improve and we hope they can help your swimmers too! At the core of everything we do, we just want swimmers and coaches to be more engaged in workout.

We would love the chance to Partner with you and your team (and vendors) to get you want you need and get your athletes swimming smarter!

Courtesy: Swim Smart, a SwimSwam partner.