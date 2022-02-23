Designed For Easy Upgrades, S.R.Smith’s Velocity VR Starting Block

Courtesy S.R. Smith, a SwimSwam partner.

Looking for a modern upgrade to your starting blocks? The Velocity VR is the most recent addition to S.R.Smith’s Velocity Starting Block Series, and specifically designed to replace existing S.R.Smith Varsity blocks by fitting into existing deck anchors.

The Varsity block has been a standard at competitive pools for decades, and now aquatic facilities can upgrade without drilling the deck and installing new anchors, as easy as 1,2,3!

Like all S.R.Smith Velocity starting blocks, the VR features a large (28” x 32”) fiberglass footboard with a TrueTread™ non-slip surface. The footboard is also available with sand tread, which allows for custom colors and logos. The track start wedge is adjustable to five positions, and easily tucks beneath the footboard (without detaching) to clear the surface for relay exchanges. Select left or right side step and one of four backstroke handle options. The frame is made from commercial grade, 1.90” stainless steel, and is powder-coated for additional protection. Four color options created that coordinated, finished look on the deck.

Velocity VR blocks provide an easy upgrade to elite, competitive starting blocks.

Learn more at srsmith.com/startwithvelocity or call 800.824.4387.

About S.R. Smith

S.R. Smith has been making quality swimming pool deck equipment and accessories since 1932. The company has manufacturing locations in Oregon, Arizona, and Tennessee. The company also has operations in Australia and a sales office in Burgundy, France. For more information, visit srsmith.com.