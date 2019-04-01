Denigan & Rose Set Distance Records On Final Day of Indy Sectionals

2019 INDIANAPOLIS SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 28-31, 2019

Indiana University Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

LCM (50m course)

Live Stream (FREE)

Results on Meet Mobile “2019 Speedo Sectionals at Indianapolis”

Live Results

Two sectional meet records fell on the closing day of the Indy sectional meet, both in the distance events. Mariah Denigan (Northern Kentucky Clippers) set the sectional meet record in the women’s 800 free with a 16:33.98. Denigan’s personal best of 16:19.29 is the 13th-fastest time in 15-16 age group history.

Dare Rose of Scarlet Aquatics also set a distance meet record in the men’s 1500 free with a 8:11.87, which just cracked the top-50 times in 15-16 age group history. Rose is also the #9 performer in the 15-16 rankings for the 200 fly (1:58.98).

Derek Maas (West Ottawa) won the 200 IM with a 2:04.79, however, Wyatt Davis of Carmel had the top time from the B-final with a 2:04.18. Meanwhile, 14-year-old Spencer Aurnou-Rhees (Ohio State Swimming) swam the 14th-fastest swim in the 13-14 age group all-time with his C-final winning time of 2:08.57.

More Day 4 Highlights:

Kathryn Ackerman (Michigan Lakeshore) won the women’s 200 IM with a 2:15.18, which is now#28 all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Kendra Bowen of Carmel Swim Club topped the women's 100 free with a 56.29. On the men's side, Lakeside's Hunter Tapp won with a winning time of 50.41, touching out SwimMAC's John Walker by 0.03s.

The Ohio State women's 400 medley relay of Riley Huddleston (1:05.98), Janessa Mathews (1:12.00), Jordan Aurnou-Rhees (1:03.29), and Ava Lachey (57.77) won with a final time of 4:19.04. Lachey's anchor split was good enough to out-swim Carmel anchor Kelly Pash (58.58) and take out the Carmel relay by 0.16s.

Winning the men's 400 medley relay was the Michigan Lakeshore quad of Joel Wachter (1:00.33), Devon Nowicki (1:02.55), Riley Vanmeter (56.81), and Cameron Peel (50.88) with a 3:50.57.

Final Team Scores:

Top 5 Men

1. Carmel Swim Club 884 2. Scarlet Aquatics 588.5 3. Bluefish Swim Club 547 4. Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics 429 5. Oly Swimming 419

Top 5 Women

1. Carmel Swim Club 782.5 2. Bluefish Swim Club 727 3. SwimMAC Carolina 595 4. Ohio State Swim Club 558 5. Northern KY Clippers Swimming 550